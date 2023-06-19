Ruling party scrambles to appease allies

ISLAMABAD: As differences among the ruling coalition over the budget for FY24 and other issues have started coming to the fore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to convene a meeting of his allies in a bid to appease them, sources told Dawn.

The government has been facing criticism from almost all coalition partners on the budget during the budget debate that is currently in progress in the National Assembly.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is also chairman of the PML-N ally Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), indicated at a public meeting in Swat on Saturday that his party may not vote for the budget unless its concerns about the budget were addressed.

The PPP leader said the prime minister had promised to keep funds for rehabilitation of flood-hit people in the budget, but some members of his team “were not fulfilling those promises”.

Ahsan Iqbal advises coalition partners to raise issues in cabinet, not in public

In the previous week alone, the PML-N has faced criticism from the treasury benches in the NA. North Waziristan MNA Mohsin Dawar recently refused to speak on the budget in protest over the arrest and torture of a political worker, while PPP MNA from Sukkur Nauman Islam Shaikh criticised Finance Minister Ishaq Dar over his ‘failure’ in improving the economy, even saying that his predecessor, Miftah Ismail, was preferable to the incumbent.

‘Air grievances in cabinet, not in public’

A day after the PPP leader’s speech, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal stressed that coalition partners should discuss government decisions in the cabinet instead of criticising them in political rallies.

In an apparent response to Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s remarks, Mr Iqbal asserted on Sunday that the prime minister always resolved concerns raised by coalition partners.

“We should all refrain from talking in rallies and instead discuss [issues] in official meetings of the cabinet so that political uncertainty — which was [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan’s forte — is avoided,” he said during a ceremony in Narowal.

“When Imran’s front is closed, we should refrain from opening another front between us … It is our responsibility to act as a team and take Pakistan out of this crisis,” Mr Iqbal said.

During his address, he highlighted the importance the premier gave to his coalition partners.

He said the prime minister took all decisions on the country’s policies after consulting his political allies and all allies had unanimously approved the budget in the federal cabinet meeting.

“Instead of criticising political allies in public meetings, they should take their complaints to Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif,” Mr Iqbal said, adding that the PM has always resolved the complaints in a positive manner.

Abbasi’s exit?

Not only allied parties, but even some of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) own leadership seem to unhappy with the party. Sources said that senior party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has resigned from the all-important Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet.

Although Mr Abbasi could not be reached for comment, sources said that the former prime minister had quit because his financial proposals were not accepted by the government.

Mr Abbasi has been on the ropes with the PML-N leadership for several months now, and has embarked on the ‘Reimagining Pakistan’ series of seminars alongside former minister Miftah Ismail and ex-PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

When contacted, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb could not confirm whether the PM would be meeting with the allies in the current week, but said there was no such meeting scheduled for today (Monday).

Asked about Mr Abbasi’s resignation from the ECC, she said she was unaware, as Mr Abbasi was out of the country.

