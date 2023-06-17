DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 17, 2023

Saudi Arabia urges improved maritime security in Gulf as ties with Iran resume

Reuters Published June 17, 2023 Updated June 17, 2023 09:58pm
<p>Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Tehran, Iran on June 17, 2023. — Reuters</p>

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Tehran, Iran on June 17, 2023. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia wants enhanced maritime security in the crucial Gulf region as part of its rapprochement with long-time rival Iran, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March, in a deal brokered by China, to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability including in Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon.

“I would like to refer to the importance of cooperation between the two countries on regional security, especially the security of maritime navigation … and the importance of cooperation among all regional countries to ensure that it is free of weapons of mass destruction,” Prince Faisal said.

Speaking after talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran, Prince Faisal also said the Saudi king and crown prince are looking forward to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi “accepting the invitation to visit the kingdom soon, God willing”.

Amirabdollahian told a televised joint media event that security was vital for regional countries.

“Iran has never equated security with militarism but sees it as a broad concept including political, cultural, social, economic and trade aspects,” he said.

The kingdom broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked the Saudi embassy in Tehran in retaliation for Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shia cleric.

Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Gulf - through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes — has become the focus for a standoff between Iran and the United States, which has increased its military presence in the region in recent years.

Iran has recently been trying to mend its strained ties with several Gulf Arab states.

Saudi Arabia’s rapprochement with Iran has left Israel largely alone as it has sought to isolate Iran diplomatically.

The United Arab Emirates, which was the first Gulf Arab country to sign a normalisation agreement with Israel in 2020, resumed formal relations with Iran last year.

Bahrain and Morocco later joined the UAE in establishing ties with Israel.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

LSM contraction
17 Jun, 2023

LSM contraction

THE new data on large industry output reinforces the impression that the government might have ‘pressured’ the...
Karachi’s new mayor
Updated 17 Jun, 2023

Karachi’s new mayor

Should the PPP fail to uplift the metropolis, Bilawal House will have to answer to the people.
In a nut-Shell
Updated 17 Jun, 2023

In a nut-Shell

Pakistan must do all it can to convince foreign individuals and firms who have taken a stake in its future to remain invested in the country.
Budget concerns
Updated 16 Jun, 2023

Budget concerns

The criticism wasn’t unexpected as most financial analysts had ruled out the Fund’s approval of the expansionary budget.
Skewed lens
16 Jun, 2023

Skewed lens

GENDER bias appears to be baked into the very DNA of humankind, trapped in amber by cultural norms and historical...
Fear tactics
16 Jun, 2023

Fear tactics

THE manner in which certain political commentators active on social media have been targeted in recent days is...