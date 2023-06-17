At least 5 killed, 10 injured in bus accident in Punjab’s Kallar Kahar: motorway police

At least five people were killed and 10 injured in a bus accident on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Kallar Kahar on Saturday, according to the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP).

A statement from the NHMP said that according to preliminary reports, the accident occurred due to brake failure, due to which 10 people were “seriously injured”. It added that they were being moved to a hospital for treatment.

The statement added that a heavy NHMP presence was at the site of the accident and engaged in rescue activities, monitored by DIG (Motorway) Mohammad Yusuf Malik and the sector commander, Commander Nafri.

The NHMP statement said that due to the accident, two motorways were closed while the third one was open for traffic.

