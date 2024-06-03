Today's Paper | June 03, 2024

Oxford scholarships for Balochistan students

Our Correspondent Published June 3, 2024 Updated June 3, 2024 07:06am

LONDON/QUETTA: The University of Oxford and Balochistan government have agreed to provide STEM scholarships to deserving students from the province.

The agreement was formalised at a ceremony attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The graduate scholarships will be provided under the Benazir Scholarship Programme.

The programme will offer full scholarships to talented students from the province, enabling them to pursue higher education at one of the world’s most prestigious institutions.

The scholarship, designed to provide access to quality education and empower the youth of Balochistan, was supported by the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) and its benefactors.

At the start of the signing ceremony, philanthropist Sarwar Khawaja don­ated 100,000 pounds to initiate the endowment fund.

The Balochistan chief minister was accompanied by his principal secretary, Imran Zarkoon Khan, an alumnus of Oxford, who initiated the scholarship programme.

Speaking at the ceremony, CM Bugti expressed his pride and optimism for the future of Balochistan’s youth.

“We are proud to provide our students with the oppo­rtunity to study at Oxford University, where Benazir Bhutto and other great leaders have studied.”

While calling education the key to unlocking you­th’s potential, the CM said his government was committed to providing them with the best opportunities.

Ms Yousafzai also praised the initiative and appreciated Balochistan government for “taking steps towards promoting education and empowering the youth”.

She emphasised the transformative power of education in creating a brighter future for the region.The ceremony was also attended by around 150 guests, including Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, Aamir Ibrahim and University of Cambridge Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Kamal Munir.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Large projects again?
Updated 03 Jun, 2024

Large projects again?

Government must focus on debt sustainability by curtailing its spending and mobilising more resources.
Local power
03 Jun, 2024

Local power

A SIGNIFICANT policy paper was recently debated at an HRCP gathering, calling for the constitutional protection of...
Child-friendly courts
03 Jun, 2024

Child-friendly courts

IN a country where the child rights debate has been a belated one, it is heartening to note that a recent Supreme...
Dutch courage
Updated 02 Jun, 2024

Dutch courage

ECP has been supported wholeheartedly in implementing twisted interpretations of democratic process by some willing collaborators in the legislature.
New World cricket
02 Jun, 2024

New World cricket

HAVING finished as semi-finalists and runners-up in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup in familiar ...
Dead on arrival?
02 Jun, 2024

Dead on arrival?

Whatever the motivations for Gaza peace plan, it is difficult to see the scheme succeeding.