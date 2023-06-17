DAWN.COM Logo

Karachi braves hot day as ‘feels like’ temperature reaches 44°C

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 17, 2023 Updated June 17, 2023 11:46am

KARACHI: The city witnessed hot and humid day on Friday when the mercury crossed 38 degrees Celsius and the cyclonic activity over the Arabian Sea suspended the sea breeze which took the ‘feels like’ temperature to 44 degrees Celsius.

A meteorological department official said that the maximum temperature overall across the city was recorded at 38.2°C with 60 per cent humidity.

Meteorological experts said that the scorching heat during the cyclonic activity had further intensified due to suspension of coastal winds.

“These conditions prevailed due to the same cyclonic activity in the Arabian Sea,” Syed Owais Haider of Pak Weather Network, a private weather forecasting and broadcasting source.

“The cyclonic activity sucks air leading to suspension of sea winds which led to the same weather conditions which we witnessed in Karachi today [Friday]. Since the cyclone system is likely to weaken further, we hope that the sea winds would restore gradually from tomorrow [Saturday].”

Published in Dawn, June 17th, 2023

