DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 16, 2023

Stocks fall after IMF’s rejoinder on budget

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 16, 2023 Updated June 16, 2023 07:15am

KARACHI: The shares market observed another dull session on Thursday as a stern statement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the 2023-24 budget kept sentiments down.

Topline Securities noted the global lender expressed concerns about the amnesty scheme annou­nced in the federal budget on the pretext that it ran against the programme’s conditions. In addition, the IMF statement also referred to the government’s apparent lack of interest in broadening the tax base and addressing the liquidity issues faced by the energy sector.

Arif Habib Ltd said investors opted to book profits as their participation remained sideways throughout the session.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 41,369.17 points, down 145.28 points or 0.35 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume decreased 16.7 per cent to 149.7 million shares. The traded value went down 4.2pc to $12.5m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included TPL Properties Ltd (21.7m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (17.5m shares), BankIslami Pakistan Ltd (9.3m shares), Pace Pakistan Ltd (8.5m shares) and TPL Properties-June (7.7m shares).

Sectors contributing the most to the index performance were fertiliser (-59 points), exploration and production (-42.6 points), cement (-31.2 points), investment banking (-15.4 points) and power generation and distribution (-9.8 points).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd (Rs78.55), Bata Pakistan Ltd (Rs49.48), Khyber Textile Mills Ltd (Rs44), Shield Corporation Ltd (Rs20.55) and Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd (Rs10.10).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Allawasaya Textile and Finishing Mills Ltd (Rs176.96), Sapphire Fibres Ltd (Rs71.34), Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd (Rs32.61), Blessed Textiles Ltd (Rs31.42) and Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd (Rs29).

Foreign investors were net sellers as they offloaded shares worth $0.33m.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Budget 2024
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget concerns
Updated 16 Jun, 2023

Budget concerns

The criticism wasn’t unexpected as most financial analysts had ruled out the Fund’s approval of the expansionary budget.
Skewed lens
16 Jun, 2023

Skewed lens

GENDER bias appears to be baked into the very DNA of humankind, trapped in amber by cultural norms and historical...
Fear tactics
16 Jun, 2023

Fear tactics

THE manner in which certain political commentators active on social media have been targeted in recent days is...
Further delay?
Updated 15 Jun, 2023

Further delay?

The state must fulfil its obligation to hold free and fair elections on time.
Sovereign decisions
15 Jun, 2023

Sovereign decisions

A RECENT meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, called to examine the affairs of the foreign ministry, ended up...
Crop burning
15 Jun, 2023

Crop burning

EVERY year, as the weather gets colder, parts of the country, particularly Lahore and its peripheries, are choked by...