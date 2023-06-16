Turkiye advocates free trade accord with Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Paçaci on Thursday advocated the signing of a free trade agreement between his country and Pakistan saying the initiative will enhance bilateral trade.

“The preferential trade agreement signed by Turkiye and Pakistan is insufficient to promote bilateral commercial and economic ties, so a bilateral free trade agreement is needed,” Dr Pacaci told businesspersons during a visit to the premises of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

The envoy said the two countries had strong economic, commercial, diplomatic and cultural relations, which should be further strengthened.

He said a strong coordination and cooperation would boost investment between Turkiye and Pakistan.

Ambassador inaugurates upgraded paediatric ward at PIC

Dr Pacaci said his embassy was adopting a “proper mechanism” for the issuance of tourist and business visas to Pakistanis.

“Business visas will be issued on a fast-track basis on the formal recommendation of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” he said.

Acting president of the SCCI Ijaz Khan Afridi, who was present on the occasion, supported the FTA between Pakistan and Turkiye saying it will strengthen bilateral commercial and economic relations.

He said both countries should go for joint ventures, exchange business delegations, and explore investment opportunities.

Mr Afridi called for trouble-free issuance of business visas by Turkiye and said the two countries should take pragmatic steps to enhance bilateral trade.

He said the FTA could take the bilateral trade’s volume first to $5 billion and later to $15 billion.

The SCCI chief also favoured barter trade between the two countries.

Also in the day, the ambassador inaugurated the upgraded paediatric ward at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology here and said his country took immense pride in “helping Pakistanis get better health services.”

“We will continue to collaborate with Pakistan’s institutions in health, education and women’s development sectors to enhance their performance to the benefit of the people,” Dr Pacaci told reporters at the ward upgraded with the support of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.

The ambassador highlighted the Tika’s efforts to expand cooperation with Pakistani organisations and institutions in education, health, and women’s development sectors.

He said the upgraded paediatric unit had cutting-edge machinery, including infusion pumps, ECHO machines, screens, and dedicated play areas for children.

“These facilities will greatly benefit young heart patients through the provision of the care and comfort of the highest standard,” he said.

The ambassador was accompanied by Tika coordinator in Pakistan Muhsin Balci, PIC medical director Prof Syed Shahkar Ahmad Shah and senior consultants, according to a news release.

He visited various departments of the hospital and appreciated arrangements for quality patient care.

Prof Shah thanked the Tika and Turkish government for support and said there was immense potential for future collaborations and joint initiatives.

“We look forward to building upon the existing partnership to enhance healthcare services and save precious lives,” he said.

He said the PIC was committed to providing world-class cardiac care to patients in Peshawar and surrounding regions.

Prof Shah said since the start of operations in Dec 2020, the institute had achieved many milestones, including the first-ever Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation on the people not fit for open heart surgeries.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2023