DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 15, 2023

‘Pakistan’s purchase of Russian oil within US cap’

Anwar Iqbal Published June 15, 2023 Updated June 15, 2023 08:47am

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has said that Pakistan’s purchase of Russian oil at a discounted price proves the effectiveness of the US restrictions that have already deprived Moscow of about $100 billion in oil revenues.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s US Ambassador Masood Khan told Dawn that the purchase would not create any misunderstanding between Pakistan and the United States as it’s within the US price cap.

“The arrival of Russian discounted crude oil cargo in Pakistan is a good development as it provides necessary relief to our economy,” Mr Khan said. “The consignment is within the price cap, and I don’t think it would create any misunderstanding with the US. The US has not objected to its allies and partners mitigating fuel shortages.”

On Monday, Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik told reporters that Pakistan paid for its first government-to-government import of crude oil from Russia in Chinese currency, indicating a significant shift in its US dollar-dominated export payments policy.

On Tuesday, both developments were discussed at a State Department news briefing in Washington where Spokesperson Mathew Miller rejected the suggestion that Islamabad’s decision to use Chinese currency for trade with Moscow was a sign of dollar’s weakness.

“One of the things notable about that is … that Russian oil was sold at a significant discount to market rates. And I think it’s a sign that the price cap the US, with its allies and partners, imposed … has driven down the price for Russian oil,” he said.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak US Ties
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Further delay?
Updated 15 Jun, 2023

Further delay?

The state must fulfil its obligation to hold free and fair elections on time.
Sovereign decisions
15 Jun, 2023

Sovereign decisions

A RECENT meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, called to examine the affairs of the foreign ministry, ended up...
Crop burning
15 Jun, 2023

Crop burning

EVERY year, as the weather gets colder, parts of the country, particularly Lahore and its peripheries, are choked by...
Tedious declarations
14 Jun, 2023

Tedious declarations

MONDAY’S National Assembly session was not the civilian leadership’s finest hour. In fact, the proceedings ...
Rising rape
Updated 14 Jun, 2023

Rising rape

THE safety and value of women defines the moral compass of a nation. But depressingly, Pakistan finds itself on ...