Bajaur jirga demands reopening of Afghanistan border route

Our Correspondent Published June 11, 2023 Updated June 11, 2023 10:15am

BAJAUR: A jirga here on Saturday demanded the immediate reopening of the Nawa Pass border route with Afghanistan to facilitate trade and people’s movement.

Elders, religious figures, political and social activists attended the gathering organised by Awami National Party’s local chapter in Chinar area of Charmang valley, according to a statement.

ANP central working committee member Sheikh Jan Zada, former district president Malik Attaullah Khan, general secretary Nisar Baz Khan, All Bajaur Political Parties Alliance founding member Qazi Abdul Manan, Charmang village council chairman Imran Khan and others addressed the jirga.

The participants pointed out that Nawa Pass route was a historical crossing point located between Afghanistan’s Kunar province and Bajaur district’s Chamarkand tehsil. They said the route had long been used for both trade and people’s movement.

However, the participants noted the route had been closed since 2007 over security issues.

The jirga called upon the Pakistan and Afghanistan governments to reopen the route with immediate effect.

The participants said reopening of route would bring socioeconomic development to the residents straddling the border areas.

They also expressed concern over lack of basic facilities in Charmang valley comprising about 200,000 people.

The jirga participants demanded of the provincial government to allocate a special development package for Charmang region in the upcoming annual development programme.

The jirga also demanded of the government to extend financial support to the residents, whose houses were damaged or destroyed during the war on terrorism.

They said houses of scores of residents were missed in the damage assessment survey, and demanded a fresh survey for the purpose.

The statement said the ANP would continue holding such jirgas till all the border routes between the two neighbouring countries were reopened.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2023

