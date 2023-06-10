Roadmap to revitalise economy

ISLAMABAD: The government has defined a roadmap and timelines for the implementation of various initiatives under the 5Es framework — exports, e-Pakistan, environment, energy & infrastructure and equity & empowerment — to revitalise the economy.

The 5Es Framework: To Turnaround Pakistan, released on Friday, speaks of acute implementation challenges, including pushback from vested interests that will be faced to successfully deliver 5Es.

The deep engagement of the private sector and civil society in 5Es will ensure that its attainment remains a focal target for any subsequent government as well. A governance framework will be put in place to ensure the neces­sary oversight requ­ired for delivering short-term and long-term targets, the document says.

The 5Es framework catalyses change, igniting hope and optimism among the people. It aims to foster collaboration and synergy between the government and key stakeholders, enabling them to work together towards a common goal of revitalising the economy.

According to the document, the comprehensive, all-encompassing framework will act as the ‘North Star’ for socioeconomic development, leading Pakistan in the direction of long-term prosperity.

Increasing exports will bring sustainable economic growth by increasing foreign exchange reserves with exchange rate stability and enhancing value-addition and innovation in manufacturing.

The government is working on enhancing digital economy by ensuring the availability of accessible, affordable, reliable, universal and high-quality ICTs services.

