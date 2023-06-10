DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 10, 2023

Roadmap to revitalise economy

Amin Ahmed Published June 10, 2023 Updated June 10, 2023 08:35am

ISLAMABAD: The government has defined a roadmap and timelines for the implementation of various initiatives under the 5Es framework — exports, e-Pakistan, environment, energy & infrastructure and equity & empowerment — to revitalise the economy.

The 5Es Framework: To Turnaround Pakistan, released on Friday, speaks of acute implementation challenges, including pushback from vested interests that will be faced to successfully deliver 5Es.

The deep engagement of the private sector and civil society in 5Es will ensure that its attainment remains a focal target for any subsequent government as well. A governance framework will be put in place to ensure the neces­sary oversight requ­ired for delivering short-term and long-term targets, the document says.

The 5Es framework catalyses change, igniting hope and optimism among the people. It aims to foster collaboration and synergy between the government and key stakeholders, enabling them to work together towards a common goal of revitalising the economy.

According to the document, the comprehensive, all-encompassing framework will act as the ‘North Star’ for socioeconomic development, leading Pakistan in the direction of long-term prosperity.

Increasing exports will bring sustainable economic growth by increasing foreign exchange reserves with exchange rate stability and enhancing value-addition and innovation in manufacturing.

The government is working on enhancing digital economy by ensuring the availability of accessible, affordable, reliable, universal and high-quality ICTs services.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Budget 2024
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Expansionary budget
Updated 10 Jun, 2023

Expansionary budget

Fiscal plan that the budget has laid out will lead to the accumulation of more debt, even if the targets are met.
Politics by proxy
10 Jun, 2023

Politics by proxy

LIKE some grotesque phoenix, the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party has risen from the still-smouldering ashes of the PTI....
Badakhshan bombing
10 Jun, 2023

Badakhshan bombing

THE gruesome tactic of attacking funerals is part and parcel of the militant playbook. Several funerals have been...
Stuck in the past
Updated 09 Jun, 2023

Stuck in the past

Dar's enduring fixation with the exchange rate suggests that he has learned nothing from past mistakes.
Unequivocal message
09 Jun, 2023

Unequivocal message

AN unmistakably forceful message has been sent out that puts to rest any notion of a house divided. The military top...
Early closure
09 Jun, 2023

Early closure

ON the face of it, closing shops early is a sound idea. Not only would the move help save energy during the stifling...