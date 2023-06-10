Basketball squad named for Maldives event

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) on Friday announced the national squad for a five-nation international event being staged in the Maldives later this month.

PBBF secretary general Khalid Bashir said the event besides Pakistan features Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, and will be held in Male from June 15-22.

“This championship will benefit Pakistan [players] in getting exposure after seven years in any international competition,” Khalid said.

“The event will help our players gain experience for better performance in next year’s Asian Games.”

Mohammad Shahbaz Ali will lead the team, Malik Muhammad Riaz will be the head coach and Umer Mehmood will act as coach. Ahmed Ali Teepu is the team manager.

Squad: Mohammad Shahbaz Ali (captain), Abdul Wahab, Mohammad Umair Jan, Zain-ul-Hassan Khan, Mohammad Shahid, Imad Ahmed, Zia-Ur-Rehman, Saqibullah Mahsood, Mahtab Akram, Sheraz Aslam.

