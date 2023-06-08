IHC grants Imran two-week protective bail in case pertaining to murder of senior SC lawyer in Quetta

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted PTI Chairman Imran Khan protective bail in a case registered against him for the murder of senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar — who was shot dead in Quetta earlier this week — for two weeks.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Shar was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Quetta’s Alamo Chowk on Airport Road on June 6. Police said he was on his way to the Balochistan High Court when his vehicle came under attack by unknown men armed with automatic weapons. The lawyer received 15 bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The government and the PTI had traded blame over the incident, with both sides accusing the other of having a role in the killing.

Prime minister’s aide Attaullah Tarar had alleged that the lawyer was killed at the behest of Imran to allegedly evade accountability in a treason case while PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan had accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of being behind the murder.

It may be recalled that Shar had filed a constitutional petition against the PTI chief in the Balochistan High Court, seeking proceedings against the ex-premier under Article 6 that pertained to high treason. His petition said that Imran Khan should be tried under Article 6 in light of the apex court decision which had recommended legal action against Imran Khan and Qasim Suri for illegally dissolving the National Assembly after the joint opposition had moved a no-trust motion against the PTI government in April 2022.

On June 6, a first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of Shar’s son, Advocate Siraj Ahmed, against Imran at Quetta’s Shaheed Jamil police station in an “abetment to murder” case.

In the complaint, Ahmed said he was “certain” about the involvement of the former premier and others from the PTI in his father’s murder because of this case.

Earlier today, the PTI chief had filed a petition in the IHC seeking bail in the case. During the hearing, PTI lawyer Salman Safdar said his client would have to travel to Quetta for the case and pointed out that there were no flights available.

The judges subsequently granted Imran protective bail for two weeks.

Imran reached court a little after 2pm. A video posted on PTI’s official Twitter account showed the former prime minister’s black SUV entering the premises of the IHC as his security personnel stood guard with bulletproof shields.

IHC reserves verdict on Imran’s bail petitions in 8 cases

Separately, the IHC reserved its verdict on bail petitions filed by Imran in eight cases.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing on eight pleas of which six were linked to the May 9 violence and one each pertaining to attempted murder and allegations against top officers of state institutions.

During the hearing today, Imran’s lawyer Inteza Panjotha requested the court to grant his client protective bail for two weeks. He recalled that the PTI chief has filed similar pleas earlier as well.

“The high court had shifted some cases from the F-8 Katcheri to the Federal Judicial Complex and the high court had accepted our request,” the lawyer said.

“We want to go to the new court but so far the shifting [of cases] has not been completed,” Panjotha said, adding that his client had security concerns at the F-8 Katcheri.

Subsequently, Justice Farooq reserved the decision on Imran’s petitions and said an appropriate order will be issued.

Hearings scheduled at ATC

Amid a tight schedule today, Imran will also appear before a district court at the Federal Judicial Complex for a petition seeking pre-arrest bail in a first information report (FIR) related to the alleged fraud in the sale of Toshakhana gifts, which was registered on June 6.

He is also expected to appear before an anti-terrorism court in 10 cases related to violation of Section 144 and threatening a female judge.

Earlier in the day, the FJC registrar granted the PTI chief permission to enter the court premises in his vehicle.

In the request, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Imran said it was crucial for him to have access to his vehicle within court premises to “ensure safety and minimalise potential risk during the attendance”.

IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran in Toshakhana case

Prior to Imran’s arrival, the IHC granted an extension in its order issued last month in which it had temporarily halted the criminal proceedings against the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana reference.

The Toshakhana is a department responsible for storing gifts and other precious items given by foreign officials to Pakistani public officials and is under the control of the Cabinet Division.

The reference alleges that Imran had “deliberately concealed” details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana — a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept — during his time as the prime minister and proceeds from their reported sales.

Imran has faced a number of legal issues over his retention of gifts. The issue also led to his disqualification by the electoral body in the past. Last month, the PTI chief was indicted in the case.

During the hearing today, the court agreed to extend its orders upon the request of Imran’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, who sought a week-long adjournment in the proceedings. However, the ECP counsel urged the court to revoke its order that prevents the trial court from taking action against the ex-PM.

Haris brought to the court’s attention that he had filed a petition challenging the jurisdiction of the trial court.

Following the arguments, Justice Farooq adjourned the hearing until June 14.