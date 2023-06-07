DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 07, 2023

Goods for barter notified

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published June 7, 2023 Updated June 7, 2023 06:58am
UNDER the barter trade scheme, approved goods can be imported and exported to Afghanistan, but from Iran and Russia only imports are allowed.—Reuters/file
UNDER the barter trade scheme, approved goods can be imported and exported to Afghanistan, but from Iran and Russia only imports are allowed.—Reuters/file

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Comme­rce has announced a list of 57 products for barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia to save the country’s foreign exchange at a time when its foreign exchange reserves are running low.

The commerce ministry through SRO642 on Tuesday notified a list of goods eligible for import and export under barter trade with Afghanistan. However, only imports are allowed under the scheme with Iran and Russia.

The items which can be exported to Afghanistan under the barter scheme are milk, cream, eggs and cereals, meat and fish products; rice, confectionery and bakery items, pharmaceutical products, essential oils, perfumes, cosmetics, toiletries, soaps, lubricants, waxes and matches, tanning, dying extracts and misc. chemicals products.

Plastics and rubber articles, finished leather & leather apparel, articles of wood, articles of paper & paper board, textiles (inter-mediates), readymade gar­ments, textile’s made-ups and carpets, footwear, iron and steel, copper and articles thereof, tool and cutlery, electric fans and home appliances, electrical equipment, motorcycles and tractors — excluding components — surgical instruments, furniture items, and sports goods can also be exported to Kabul.

At the same time, the items allowed under the barter system from Afghanistan are fruits and nuts, vegetables and pulses, spices, oil seeds, minerals and metals, coal and its products, raw rubber items, raw hides and skins, cotton, iron & steel.

No goods are allowed to export to Iran under the barter system. Only fruits, nuts and vegetables, minerals & metals, spices, coal and its products, petroleum crude oil, LNG and LPG, miscellaneous chemical products, fertilisers, articles of plastics and rubber in primary form, raw hides and skins, raw wool, articles of iron & steel can be imported from Iran.

Items allowed for import from Russia are pulses, wheat, coal and its products, petroleum oils (including crude), LNG and LPG, fertilisers, tanning and dying extracts, articles of plastics and rubber in primary form, minerals and metals, wood and paper, chemicals products, iron and steel, and items of textile industrial machinery.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rinse and repeat
Updated 07 Jun, 2023

Rinse and repeat

Pakistan's Groundhog Day politics continue without missing a beat.
Reimagining airports
07 Jun, 2023

Reimagining airports

AIRPORTS across the world have transformed themselves. No longer are they mere hubs for air travel; they now offer...
Transgender healthcare
07 Jun, 2023

Transgender healthcare

OUR social and political structures have sent the transgender population to Coventry. Anathema and misconception ...
Populist budget?
Updated 06 Jun, 2023

Populist budget?

The upcoming budget will be more a test of the govt's resolve to stay the course and restructure the economy.
Odisha disaster
06 Jun, 2023

Odisha disaster

THE horrific train crash in India’s eastern state of Odisha should prompt authorities across the subcontinent to...
Hockey revival
06 Jun, 2023

Hockey revival

FOR the last decade, Pakistan hockey has been searching for that turning point where its misfortunes are reversed....