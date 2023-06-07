DAWN.COM Logo

‘Vile’ press has blood on its hands, Prince Harry tells court

Agencies Published June 7, 2023 Updated June 7, 2023 09:36am
<p>Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain’s High Court, in central London on June 6. — AFP</p>

LONDON: Prince Harry launched a fierce attack on the “vile” press on Tuesday, blaming tabloids for destroying his adolescence and later relationships, as he gave evidence for almost five hours in his lawsuit against a tabloid publisher.

As he became the first senior British royal to appear in a witness box in more than a century, Harry also said the thought of people unlawfully intruding into the private life of his late mother Princess Diana made him “feel physically sick”.

Harry said those responsible had “showed no willingness to change” and needed to be exposed, to prevent others suffering the same fate as he had.

“On a national level, at the moment, our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our government, both of which I believe are at rock bottom,” he said.

The prince, the fifth-in-line to the throne, and 100 others are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, at the High Court in London over allegations of widespread unlawful information gathering between 1991 and 2011.

In his 50-page written witness statement and a day of cross-examination from MGN’s lawyer Andrew Green, the younger son of King Charles said he had been targeted since 1996 when he was a schoolboy.

Harry said the press would try to destroy his relationships with girlfriends, blaming them for his break-up with Chelsy Davy, for causing his circle of friends to shrink, and for bouts of depression and paranoia.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2023

