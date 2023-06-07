DAWN.COM Logo

Prohibited funding: ECP gives PTI one month to respond

Iftikhar A. Khan Published June 7, 2023 Updated June 7, 2023 07:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tues­day gave the PTI another month to file a response in a case related to the forfeiture of prohibited funds, received by the party.

Appearing before a bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, PTI counsel Anwar Mansoor sought more time saying that some ‘unidentified persons’ had taken away the record from the office.

Seeking more time, Mr Mansoor claimed that the ground was being pulled out from beneath PTI’s feet. At this, the CEC observed that political parties keep facing such situations from time and time and that there was nothing to worry about.

Mr Mansoor argued that the situation was very serious as PTI offices were closed and its office-bearers had gone underground. He said he was trying to obtain the record from different sources.

When ECP Member from Sindh Nisar Ahmad Durrani observed that both the counsel and the commission had the record in their possession, Mr Mansoor claimed that more documents had been arranged from abroad.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja pointed out that the case in hand pertained to forfeiture of the prohibited funding and that the main case had already been decided by the Commission.

“You should approach the relevant forum, if you want to assail the verdict pronounced in the main case,” he remarked.

The CEC said the final decision had been handed down on the basis of facts and the available record.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2023

