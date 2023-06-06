DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 06, 2023

Court won’t interfere in economic matters: CJP

Nasir Iqbal Published June 6, 2023 Updated June 6, 2023 07:38am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Monday observed during hearing of a Jamaat-i-Islami petition challenging the 2005 privatisation of K-Electric that the Supreme Court would not interfere in economic policies of the country since the court lacks expe­rtise on financial matters.

CJP Bandial asked senior counsel Rasheed A. Razvi and Salahuddin Ahmed representing Jamaat-i-Islami to appro­ach the relevant high court if they wanted to.

The court asked the counsel to get fresh instr­uctions and adjourned further proceedings for Tues­day since the bench will not be available next week.

Later, Salahuddin Ahmed told Dawn that the petitioner had sought a direction from the court either the privatisation of the electricity utility of Karachi be reversed or at least buyers of the entity be compelled to fulfil the commitment they had made at the time of the purchase of the power utility.

The petition said that the privatisation of the K-Electric had allegedly been done in a wrongful manner since it was sold at a steep discount and there were several procedural irregularities in the bidding process.

More importantly, the petition argued, even the commitments made by the buyers after the disinvestment of the entity, were not fulfilled.

To substantiate the claim, the petitioner said that the buyers had to invest $361 million in the infrastructure of the power utility, but they did not make the requisite investments.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Populist budget?
06 Jun, 2023

Populist budget?

THERE couldn’t have been more challenging times than the present ones for preparing the national budget. The...
Odisha disaster
06 Jun, 2023

Odisha disaster

THE horrific train crash in India’s eastern state of Odisha should prompt authorities across the subcontinent to...
Hockey revival
06 Jun, 2023

Hockey revival

FOR the last decade, Pakistan hockey has been searching for that turning point where its misfortunes are reversed....
Environment Day
05 Jun, 2023

Environment Day

OUR world is not reusable nor can it be made perishable. As the plastic tide spins out of control, World Environment...
Spending for votes
05 Jun, 2023

Spending for votes

THE cash-strapped government’s plans to boost its annual development spending by as much as 31pc in the next...
On schadenfreude
Updated 05 Jun, 2023

On schadenfreude

Was it a ‘crime’ that he spoke out against the abuses being suffered by PTI workers at the hands of the state?