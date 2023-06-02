DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2023

Govt to review laws regulating court’s affairs, SC told

Nasir Iqbal Published June 2, 2023 Updated June 2, 2023 07:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Sup­reme Court on Thursday decided to take a recess for a week after Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan apprised it of the government’s intention to harmonise some “overlapping provisions” of the Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Act 2023 and the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023.

The eight-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial was hearing a case regarding a law that curtailed the power of the top judge. On April 13, the same bench suspended the enforcement of the Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Act 2023 after it was passed by parliament to regulate the suo motu powers of the CJP.

This was the third hearing in a row which was adjourned this week without any significant proceedings. Earlier, the Punjab polls case and audio leak commission case were adjourned by the court. According to the court, the case would be taken up next week, but a date in this regard was not given.

During the hearing on Thursday, CJP Bandial welcomed the initiative to review the legislation and said that he was glad to know that the government and parliament will be reviewing the two laws to remove the overlapping of some provisions.

He remarked that the government should have consulted the top court earlier since some provisions of the law pertained to the administration of the apex court. “Had parliament done this earlier, it would have facilitated the resolution of the issue and had avoided the present exercise,” the CJP observed.

The AGP explained that Section 4 of the law which provides a review of the court judgements overlapped with Section 6 of the practice and procedure law since both pertained to the right to appoint counsel of choice by the petitioners.

Similarly, Section 2 of the law on review overlapped with Section 5 of the practice and procedure law as sections dealt with the jurisdiction of the court by considering the review of a judgment to be an appeal.

As he welcomed the stance of the government, the CJP said wondered should the court adjourn the hearing, or another scenario would be that the court should continue with the hearing and let the parliament do its job. “Let’s see who is faster,” Justice Bandial quipped in a lighter vein.

However, he observed that if the court continued hearing the matter knowingly that parliament was reviewing the law then it would turn out to be an ‘academic exercise’.

At this, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar also conceded that hearing the matter would be a futile exercise. He also wondered whether the government was considering reviewing the constitution of a three-member committee of judges to determine what bench should hear cases filed under Article 184(3).

The AGP responded the court could refer the matter to parliament, but the CJP said the court would not like to do this since it could construe as an opinion of the court. Rather the court will welcome the government and the parliament to come up with a new law after reviewing both, he suggested.

When Advocate Imtiaz Rashid Siddiqui, representing petitioner Raja Amer Khan, reminded the court about its earlier directives seeking proceedings of the standing committee where the practice and procedure bill was discussed, the CJP observed, “We have read in newspapers that they have declined the request yet we have retrieved the information from their website.”

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balanced approach
02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

POLITICAL equations are never easy to engineer, let alone solve. A political crisis should either be allowed to burn...
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...
Free, fair & timely
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Free, fair & timely

The stakeholders need to take a step back and let democracy take its course.
Virtual SCO summit
01 Jun, 2023

Virtual SCO summit

HOSTING multilateral summits is a matter of great prestige for states, as world leaders gather at the same table to...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Missing anchorperson

IT gives insight into the obduracy of those in whose custody Imran Riaz Khan is being held that multiple appeals ...