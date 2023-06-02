DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2023

Mardan court grants bail to 13 PTI activists

Our Correspondent Published June 2, 2023 Updated June 2, 2023 10:15am

MARDAN: An anti-terrorism court here on Thursday ordered release of 13 PTI activists who were arrested in connection with May 9 incidents.

As per information provided by the police and court officials, all 13 activists of PTI were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in May 9 riots and attacks on different military and state installations.

They were booked under 19 different sections of law. However, the anti-terrorism court Mardan granted bail to all 13 arrested persons and issued their release orders.

Those who were released included Salman, Atif Noor, Liaqat Ali, Saood Khan, Ajmal Shah, Nasir Mehmood, Suleman, Farooq Hussain, Syed Ali Shah, Qasim Khan, Yasir and Mohammad Salman.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and three others sustained injuries in road accidents in two different parts of the district, police and Rescue-1122 sources said here on Thursday.

In the first incident, a 12-year-old boy was killed while a teenager received multiple injuries when a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite side in Sharkai area of Katlang tehsil.

In the second incident, two young men were injured when their motorcycles collided head-on with each other on the road near the Shergar police station.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balanced approach
Updated 02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

Only a legitimate government may be able to take the country out of its present crisis.
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...
Free, fair & timely
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Free, fair & timely

The stakeholders need to take a step back and let democracy take its course.
Virtual SCO summit
01 Jun, 2023

Virtual SCO summit

HOSTING multilateral summits is a matter of great prestige for states, as world leaders gather at the same table to...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Missing anchorperson

IT gives insight into the obduracy of those in whose custody Imran Riaz Khan is being held that multiple appeals ...