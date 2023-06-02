Mardan court grants bail to 13 PTI activists

MARDAN: An anti-terrorism court here on Thursday ordered release of 13 PTI activists who were arrested in connection with May 9 incidents.

As per information provided by the police and court officials, all 13 activists of PTI were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in May 9 riots and attacks on different military and state installations.

They were booked under 19 different sections of law. However, the anti-terrorism court Mardan granted bail to all 13 arrested persons and issued their release orders.

Those who were released included Salman, Atif Noor, Liaqat Ali, Saood Khan, Ajmal Shah, Nasir Mehmood, Suleman, Farooq Hussain, Syed Ali Shah, Qasim Khan, Yasir and Mohammad Salman.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and three others sustained injuries in road accidents in two different parts of the district, police and Rescue-1122 sources said here on Thursday.

In the first incident, a 12-year-old boy was killed while a teenager received multiple injuries when a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite side in Sharkai area of Katlang tehsil.

In the second incident, two young men were injured when their motorcycles collided head-on with each other on the road near the Shergar police station.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2023