PM reaffirms commitment to promoting ties with Belarus

LAHORE: Foreign Minister of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.—Online

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that Pakistan greatly valued its cordial and broad-based relations with Belarus and re-affirmed the country’s commitment towards building mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus in all areas, including economic, agriculture, science and technology, information technology, education and culture.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Belarus Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik here, says a statement issued by the prime minister’s media wing.

In turn, Mr Aleinik conveyed warm greetings of Belarus President Lukashenko to PM Shehbaz and said that Belarus regarded Pakistan as an important country, and appreciated its efforts for promotion of peace and stability in the region.

The prime minister briefed the Belarus foreign minister on the human rights violations by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

FM Bilawal leaves for visit to Jordan, Iraq today

Noting that Pakistan and Belarus would be commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 2024, the prime minister welcomed continued high-level exchanges and engagement.

The prime minister also reiterated his invitation to the Belarusian president to undertake a visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Bilawal leaves for Jordan, Iraq today

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will leave here on Thursday for a visit to Jordan and Iraq.

On the first leg of his visit, the foreign minister will travel to Jordan to attend the wedding ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah, the eldest son of King Abdullah II, who marries his Saudi fiancee, Rajwa Al Saif, at Zahran Palace.

Besides regional monarchs, the US First Lady, Jill Biden, and the King of the Netherlands are among the guests.

Celebrations are already under way in Amman ahead of the first major royal wedding in years. From Jordan, the foreign minister will travel to Iraq from June 5 to 7.

During his Iraq visit, the foreign minister will meet the Iraqi leadership, and hold a detailed meeting with his counterpart.

Important agreements will also be signed during Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s visit to Iraq.

The foreign minister is undertaking the Iraq visit on the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr Fuad Hussein.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2023