Removal of CNG cylinders in school vans across Sindh ordered

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday decided to launch an operation for the immediate removal of CNG kits and cylinders from school vans, coasters and buses across the province.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Mr Memon said it was also decided in the meeting to initiate a crackdown on all illegal bus stands throughout Sindh.

He instructed the transport secretary to send letters to the commissioners and deputy commissioners concerned, asking them to take immediate action against the operators of illegal bus stands and register FIRs against them if found flouting the directives.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2023