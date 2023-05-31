DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2023

Removal of CNG cylinders in school vans across Sindh ordered

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 31, 2023 Updated May 31, 2023 09:58am

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday decided to launch an operation for the immediate removal of CNG kits and cylinders from school vans, coasters and buses across the province.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Mr Memon said it was also decided in the meeting to initiate a crackdown on all illegal bus stands throughout Sindh.

He instructed the transport secretary to send letters to the commissioners and deputy commissioners concerned, asking them to take immediate action against the operators of illegal bus stands and register FIRs against them if found flouting the directives.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balanced approach
Updated 02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

Only a legitimate government may be able to take the country out of its present crisis.
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...
Free, fair & timely
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Free, fair & timely

The stakeholders need to take a step back and let democracy take its course.
Virtual SCO summit
01 Jun, 2023

Virtual SCO summit

HOSTING multilateral summits is a matter of great prestige for states, as world leaders gather at the same table to...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Missing anchorperson

IT gives insight into the obduracy of those in whose custody Imran Riaz Khan is being held that multiple appeals ...