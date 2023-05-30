ATC denies further custody of Yasmin, Ejaz

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday denied police further physical remand of PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry but allowed the custody of Mian Mahmoodur Rashid in two cases related to the May 9 riots.

The police presented the PTI leaders before the court and sought their further custody to complete investigation in cases of attacking Shadman police station and Askari Tower, Liberty.

Judge Abher Gul Khan turned down the police request to the extent of Dr Yasmin and Senator Chaudhry and sent them to jail on judicial remand.

The judge allowed the physical remand of Mr Rashid to the police for two days.

Plea for Khadija Shah’s medical examination rejected

Bail: An ATC on Monday sought arguments on post-arrest bail petitions of 46 workers of the PTI allegedly involved in the May 9 violent protests.

Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar observed that all the petitions would be decided simultaneously.

The judge also disposed of bail petitions of 40 other alleged rioters involved in protests in Kasur.

The lawyers for the petitioners told the court that section 7 of the ATA 1997 had been deleted from the cases against the petitioners. They requested the court to allow the petitioners to withdraw the petitions.

The judge allowed the request and disposed of the petitions as withdrawn.

DISMISSED: An ATC on Monday dismissed a petition seeking medical examination of fashion designer Khadija Shah, a granddaughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua, who is in jail for her identification parade in the attack on the Jinnah House.

Advocate Sameer Khosa, the counsel for Ms Shah, argued before the court that there were reports on social media about maltreatment of his client inside the jail. He said the authorities were not allowing the family members of Ms Shah to visit her in the jail.

The lawyer asked the court to order the police to shift Ms Shah to a government hospital for her medical examination and also allow the family to visit her.

Judge Abher Gul Khan dismissed the petition for being based on mere hearsay.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2023