DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 29, 2023

Trial begins for Iran journalist who reported Mahsa Amini’s death

AFP Published May 29, 2023 Updated May 29, 2023 09:06pm

Iran on Monday held the first trial session for one of the two detained female journalists who reported on Mahsa Amini’s death in custody last year, her lawyer said.

Months of nationwide protests erupted after Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16 following her arrest for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

The journalists, Niloufar Hamedi, 30, and Elaheh Mohammadi, 36, could face the death penalty after they were detained for covering Amini’s death and its aftermath.

The pair are being tried separately by the revolutionary courts behind closed doors in Tehran.

Mohammadi’s trial began on Monday and Hamedi’s is scheduled to start the following day, according to judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi.

Mohammadi’s lawyer, Shahab Mirlohi, described the session as “good and positive”, telling AFP that the next court date would be confirmed later.

Mohammadi, a journalist at reformist publication Ham Miham, was taken into custody on September 29 after she travelled to Amini’s hometown of Saqez in Kurdistan province to report on her funeral ceremony which turned into a protest.

Hamedi, who works at another reformist paper, Shargh, was detained on September 20 after reporting from the hospital where Amini had spent three days in a coma before her death.

The two women were charged on November 8 with propaganda against the state and conspiring against national security, offences that potentially carry the death penalty.

During last year’s protests, which Tehran had labelled foreign-incited “riots”, thousands were arrested and hundreds killed, including dozens of security personnel.

Violence against women
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A steep price
Updated 29 May, 2023

A steep price

The situation has come to a point where any step taken to stabilise the economy actually exacerbates the crisis.
Colonial reminders
29 May, 2023

Colonial reminders

ON the face of it, the UK’s Conservative cabinet is amongst its most diverse ever, with persons of colour in top...
Killing spree
29 May, 2023

Killing spree

IT’s a symptom of a society’s morbid soul when the living are tortured and murdered with impunity. On Friday,...
On desertions
Updated 28 May, 2023

On desertions

Clearly, the temptation to relapse into old habits was too difficult to resist.
Unethical disclosure
28 May, 2023

Unethical disclosure

IN its glee over the travails of its nemesis, the PTI, at the hands of the establishment, the government has sunk to...
India’s bloodlust
28 May, 2023

India’s bloodlust

THE Indian establishment seems determined to send veteran Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to the gallows. The Jammu...