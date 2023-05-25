DAWN.COM Logo

Special squad to be set up for protection of Red Zone in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published May 25, 2023 Updated May 25, 2023 10:59am

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the May 9 riots in the provincial capital, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government has decided to strengthen the anti-riots force of the police and equip it with modern gadgets.

The government also decided to establish a special squad for protection of the Red Zone, and impose a ban on protest demonstrations at Rehman Baba Chowk outside the provincial assembly building.

The decisions were made during an apex committee meeting chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan on Wednesday.

Peshawar’s Corps Commander Lt-Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat, caretaker minister for information Mian Feroze Jamal Kakakhel, chief secretary and the police chief were also in attendance.

A statement issued from the Chief Minister’s House said the meeting condemned the violent protests on May 9 and discussed the law and order situation in the province and how to avoid such incidents in future.

The meeting decided to immediately release Rs303 million for purchasing modern equipment for the anti-riots force in the first phase. It decided to release another Rs601 million in the second and Rs1.2 billion in the third phase for the purpose.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2023

