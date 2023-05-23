Citizen killed, policeman injured during gun battle with ‘miscreants’ in Swat: police official

A citizen has been killed and a policeman injured during an exchange of fire with “miscreants” in the Banjot area of Swat, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amjad Ali from City police station — under whose jurisdiction Banjot falls — confirmed the development to Dawn.com, saying local residents had earlier intimated police at Manglor police station that seven “suspicious” people were seen going towards the hilly area of Banjot.

“Soon after, police personnel were sent to the site and an exchange of fire has been taking place since then,” he said, adding that “miscreants were holed up inside a cave in one of the mountains”.

The DSP said police had surrounded the cave.

Dawn.com correspondent in Swat said at around 11pm — when the last update for this report was filed — that firing continued in the area at intervals and the operation was under way until then.

Separately, Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital Deputy Medical Superintendent told Dawn.com that an emergency had been imposed at the facility following the incident.