DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2023

Citizen killed, policeman injured during gun battle with ‘miscreants’ in Swat: police official

Murad Ali Khan Published May 23, 2023 Updated May 23, 2023 11:56pm

A citizen has been killed and a policeman injured during an exchange of fire with “miscreants” in the Banjot area of Swat, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amjad Ali from City police station — under whose jurisdiction Banjot falls — confirmed the development to Dawn.com, saying local residents had earlier intimated police at Manglor police station that seven “suspicious” people were seen going towards the hilly area of Banjot.

“Soon after, police personnel were sent to the site and an exchange of fire has been taking place since then,” he said, adding that “miscreants were holed up inside a cave in one of the mountains”.

The DSP said police had surrounded the cave.

Dawn.com correspondent in Swat said at around 11pm — when the last update for this report was filed — that firing continued in the area at intervals and the operation was under way until then.

Separately, Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital Deputy Medical Superintendent told Dawn.com that an emergency had been imposed at the facility following the incident.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A day long gone

A day long gone

Arifa Noor
Sexual violence is still used to deter women from playing an active role in public life and politics.

Editorial

Probing the leaks
Updated 23 May, 2023

Probing the leaks

It will be a challenge to ensure that the judiciary remains above the chaos consuming the other branches of state.
Overreactions
Updated 23 May, 2023

Overreactions

All actions need to be within lawful bounds, and no witch-hunts can be allowed.
Cyber complaints
23 May, 2023

Cyber complaints

A RISE in cyber harassment cases in the country points to how digital tools and social media are manipulated by...
Distribution criteria
22 May, 2023

Distribution criteria

SHARING tax resources has always been one of the biggest causes of strife among the centre and provinces. Perhaps ...
Laudable laws
Updated 22 May, 2023

Laudable laws

Stereotyping and bias pose risks to the employment and career aspirations of working women.
Minority reports
22 May, 2023

Minority reports

TWO recent American reports paint an unflattering picture where the state of religious freedom in Pakistan is...