13 more ‘arsonists’ remanded in police custody in Malakand

BATKHELA: The Anti-Terrorism Court, Malakand, on Monday handed over 13 more suspects arrested on charges of vandalism and setting Swat Motorway toll plaza on fire to the police on three-day physical remand for further investigation.

Officials said the detained PTI activists included Hazrat Jamal, Waheed Gul, Sardar Ali, Salman, Shan Maqsood, Rehan Gul, Fazal Mohammad, Mohammad Yasir and Taj Mohammad.

Meanwhile, another 15 PTI workers, who were arrested earlier, were sent on judicial remand after completion of their three-day physical remand.

They included Imran Khan, Farman, Ishtiaq, Junaid Ahmed, Fazal Karim, Taj Bacha, Ikram Ghani, Salman, Mohammad Fawad, Dilawar Khan, Zakir Hussain, Gohar Rehman, Hameed, Irfan and Mohammad Tahir.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2023