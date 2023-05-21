DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 21, 2023

Stocks make modest gains in tense week

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 21, 2023 Updated May 21, 2023 07:05am

KARACHI: The stock market opened on a positive note in the outgoing week after the resident representative of the International Monetary Fund dismissed rumours that Pakistan needed to raise $8 billion instead of $6bn to finance its external debt repayments.

Arif Habib Ltd said political tensions eased a little after the chaos witnessed a week earlier. Additionally, the price of petrol came down by Rs12 per litre while that of high-speed diesel was slashed by Rs30 per litre.

Economic numbers released by the authorities showed that the current account posted a surplus of $18 million in April while the output of large-scale manufacturing industries declined 8.1 per cent year-on-year during the first nine months of 2022-23.

Moreover, the government raised Rs444 billion through an auction of treasury bills. However, State Bank of Pakistan-held foreign exchange re­­serves fell by $72m week-on-week to $4.38bn. The rupee depreciated against the dollar by 0.26pc on a week-on-week basis to close at 285.8. As a result, the benchmark index of the stock market closed at 41,599 points, up 112 points or 0.3pc on a week-on-week basis.

According to AKD Securities, political stability can instil investors’ confidence in the market. “However, the market upside is expected to remain limited due to record high-interest rates along with a decline in economic activity and rampant inflation,” it said, adding that investors should take a cautious approach while building positions.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A homecoming?
21 May, 2023

A homecoming?

WITH the Lahore High Court opening the door to parliament for the PTI, could we finally see politics return to the...
Srinagar G20 boycott
Updated 21 May, 2023

Srinagar G20 boycott

All conscientious nations should stay away from what is still internationally recognised as a disputed territory.
Nadra’s masterstroke
21 May, 2023

Nadra’s masterstroke

IN insecure times, Nadra’s effort to leave little to chance should garner appreciation. The authority recently...
Gloomy days
Updated 20 May, 2023

Gloomy days

Pakistan will have to first deal with the elephant in the room: political instability.
Elusive ‘terrorists’
Updated 20 May, 2023

Elusive ‘terrorists’

The targeting of PTI workers and sympathisers has turned into a rather ugly witch-hunt. It should stop somewhere.
HDT chief’s release
20 May, 2023

HDT chief’s release

AFTER spending four months in custody, and petitioning the highest court of the land, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman,...