Three held in Peshawar for renting out smartphones to children

PESHAWAR: The capital city police arrested three persons for allegedly renting out mobile phones to children on Friday.

“The accused persons would rent out smartphones to children, who would later play PUBG game and watch obscene videos at the shop,” a statement issued by the city police said, adding they were arrested during a raid in Faqeerabad area. It said 23 smartphones were seized from the shop.

The statement said the accused were arrested after a video went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the city traffic police launched ‘Rabta’ mobile application to enable overseas Pakistanis to apply online for renewal or getting new driving licences.

Addressing a news conference on Friday, city traffic officer Qamar Hayat Khan said the traffic police wanted to make it easier for overseas Pakistanis to get their licences renewed or obtain fresh ones. He stated that overseas Pakistanis could apply online on the traffic police’s website. He added the driving licences would be delivered at their respective addresses as an agreement had already been signed with the General Post Office.

Talking about awareness on traffic laws, Mr Hayat said the police department had approached the elementary and secondary education department to include subjects related to awareness on traffic laws in the syllabus. He also said that the traffic police personnel were holding seminars in colleges and universities for creating awareness among students on traffic rules.

Mr Hayat said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief had also approved rules for the traffic wardens. He said the city traffic police had also started temporary registration of the motorcycles and rickshaws

The traffic police officer said several complaints were received about the youth indulging in drift and drag racing. He added an operation had been launched to curb such dangerous practice. Besides, he said one-wheeling, use of tinted sheet, driving of motorcycle with helmet and overspreading were also being curbed.

