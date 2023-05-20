DAWN.COM Logo

Rallies held in Kohat, Orakzai, Battagram in support of army

Dawn Report Published May 20, 2023 Updated May 20, 2023 06:25am

KOHAT/BATTAGRAM: Rallies were held in Kohat, Orakzai and Battagram districts on Friday in support of the Pakistan Army with the participants vowing to thwart any attempt to harm the armed forces.

A rally passed through the headquarters of the army’s IXth division in Kohat. Assistant commissioner Usman Ashraf led a rally in the KDA Township.

Talking to the media on the occasion, he said the country needed the support of the people and social organisations for strengthening the armed forces and other state institutions. He said the army was their pride, and termed the agenda of sinister elements to cause a rift between people and the armed forces as intolerable.

Another rally was taken out by Wapda hydro electric union.

The participants were holding national flags and banners inscribed with slogans in support of the army.

Rallies were also held in Ghiljo and Kalaya areas of Orakzai tribal district, where ulema and social activists expressed solidarity with the army.

They offered Fateha for the martyrs, who laid their lives for the country. They said a strong army was necessary for the existence and development of the state.

The participants of the rallies said a handful of people were trying to belittle the armed forces.

In Battagram, a rally was held in solidarity with the Pakistan Army after Friday prayers.

Hundreds of people participated in the rally, which started from the main bazaar and culminated at the Khatm-i-Nabuwat Chowk after passing through the Karakoram Highway.

The participants held banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in support of the army, highlighting their sacrifices for protection of the country.

The participants of the rally said May 9 would always be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan that how a political party’s workers stormed and vandalised national assets and historical buildings, and not even spared ambulances.

They said the recent incidents had earned a bad name for Pakistan, alleging that PTI chairman Imran Khan was trying to pitch people against the army for his vested interest.

The speakers highlighted the army’s role in maintenance of law and order and bringing peace to terrorism-hit areas.

They claimed enemies of the country didn’t want peace, stability and development of Pakistan. They demanded stern action against those involved in the recent incidents.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2023

