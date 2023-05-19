DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 19, 2023

Big fire hits Karachi’s Rimpa Plaza

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 09:57am
<p>FIREFIGHTERS struggle to put out the fire on the 8th floor of Rimpa Plaza on Thursday.—Shakil Adil / White Star</p>

FIREFIGHTERS struggle to put out the fire on the 8th floor of Rimpa Plaza on Thursday.—Shakil Adil / White Star

KARACHI: A big fire broke out in a multi-storey building located on main M.A. Jinnah Road on Thursday night, according to officials.

The blaze erupted on the 8th floor, they said.

SHO of the Nabi Bux police station said that the fire flared up in a ware house of spare parts.

No one was killed or hurt in the incident, the police said while a cooling process was under way after firefighters managed to control the fire at around 11pm.

Traffic police spokesperson said that because of eruption of fire on the 8th floor of the building, there were several vehicles of media and fire tenders parked on the road in front of the plaza, resultantly traffic was adversely affected on M.A. Jinnah Road from Tibet Centre to Amma Tower.

Videos being shared on social media showed firemen with help of snorkel trying to control the blaze. Thick smoke was emanating from the building.

More than half a dozen fire tenders were employed to extinguish the blaze.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trade with Iran
19 May, 2023

Trade with Iran

FOR numerous reasons, mostly geopolitical, Pakistan’s volume of trade with its neighbours — with the exception ...
Money talks
Updated 19 May, 2023

Money talks

PDM govt's failure to secure a desperately needed bailout package has made Pakistan’s polycrisis significantly worse.
Electricity concerns
19 May, 2023

Electricity concerns

A TOP power ministry official has cautioned that power supply to the residents of Karachi may face disruption if the...
Familiar brutality
Updated 18 May, 2023

Familiar brutality

May 9 violence perpetrators should face legal action, but efforts to eliminate PTI must be avoided.
IDPs left high and dry
18 May, 2023

IDPs left high and dry

AS a vicious political flare-up grips Pakistan, the continuing IDP crisis has fallen by the wayside. A joint report...