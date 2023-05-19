Big fire hits Karachi’s Rimpa Plaza

KARACHI: A big fire broke out in a multi-storey building located on main M.A. Jinnah Road on Thursday night, according to officials.

The blaze erupted on the 8th floor, they said.

SHO of the Nabi Bux police station said that the fire flared up in a ware house of spare parts.

No one was killed or hurt in the incident, the police said while a cooling process was under way after firefighters managed to control the fire at around 11pm.

Traffic police spokesperson said that because of eruption of fire on the 8th floor of the building, there were several vehicles of media and fire tenders parked on the road in front of the plaza, resultantly traffic was adversely affected on M.A. Jinnah Road from Tibet Centre to Amma Tower.

Videos being shared on social media showed firemen with help of snorkel trying to control the blaze. Thick smoke was emanating from the building.

More than half a dozen fire tenders were employed to extinguish the blaze.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2023