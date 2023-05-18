DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 18, 2023

India boosts security for G20 meeting in held Kashmir

Agencies Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 06:56am

NEW DELHI: Security has been stepped up in India-held Jammu and Kashmir by the BJP government amid a surge in attacks ahead of a G20 meeting in the disputed territory.

Srinagar is due to host a tourism working group meeting of G20 members on May 22-24, part of a series of meetings before a G20 summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi in September.

Srinagar has been at the centre of an uprising by Kashmiri fighters against Indian occupation since 1989. Tens of thousands of people have been killed although the violence has been reduced in recent years.

Indian officials said they fear Kashmiri fighters could try to promote their cause with an attack before or during the G20 meeting. “The timing of attacks is worrisome as they are planned just before the G20 meeting,” said an Indian army officer requesting anonymity.

Military and police officers said they had intelligence information that Kas­hmiris might target a military-run school in Jammu and take students hostage.

In response, all such schools had been shut and classes moved online until after the G20 meeting, they said.

Security agencies are not taking any chances in Srinagar, officers said.

Vijay Kumar, chief of police in the Kashmir Valley, said that commandos had been deployed in the city and members of a counter-terrorism force would be stationed in various places.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delusions of adequacy
Updated 18 May, 2023

Delusions of adequacy

ONE wonders why our elected representatives felt it necessary to have their respect codified in law. With the bill ...
Familiar brutality
Updated 18 May, 2023

Familiar brutality

May 9 violence perpetrators should face legal action, but efforts to eliminate PTI must be avoided.
IDPs left high and dry
18 May, 2023

IDPs left high and dry

AS a vicious political flare-up grips Pakistan, the continuing IDP crisis has fallen by the wayside. A joint report...
Dangerous designs
Updated 17 May, 2023

Dangerous designs

Govt must not condemn any citizen to a military trial out of any vindictiveness over their political leanings.
LSM decline
17 May, 2023

LSM decline

THE hefty slump of 25pc in large-scale manufacturing in March — the biggest monthly drop since the Covid-19...
Cricket politics
17 May, 2023

Cricket politics

SADLY, there has been no response so far to Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi’s warning that Pakistan would...