DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 17, 2023

Minister sees judicial bias in high-profile cases

APP Published May 17, 2023 Updated May 17, 2023 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: Info­r­m­a­tion Minis­t­­er for Marri­y­­um Aurang­zeb on Tuesday said ‘judicial bias’ was evident particularly in high-profile cases as reassuring words like ‘good to see you’ could be heard in cou­rtrooms only for PTI chairman Imran Khan on whose order arson, vandalism and attacks were planned and carried out on May 9.

While addressing a news conference, she said no PTI leader, including Mr Khan, condemned the tragic events and even the instructions of the chief justice were ignored in that regard. Instead Mr Khan had the audacity to blame the intelligence agencies for what ‘his party goons’ had done on his instructions, she said.

The minister recalled that during Mr Khan-led 2014 sit-in, the PTI activists dug graves at the D-Chowk, hung dirty clothes on the boundary walls of the Supreme Court, and attacked the building of PTV. “If Imran Khan had been taken to task in the PTV attack case, such incidents would not have happened today,” she added.

Even after the Lasbela helicopter crash, PTI’s social media accounts lau­nched a campaign against the martyred officers, she said, adding that Mr Khan on IHC premises warned the authorities that if he was arrested again, there would be stronger reaction.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dangerous designs
Updated 17 May, 2023

Dangerous designs

Govt must not condemn any citizen to a military trial out of any vindictiveness over their political leanings.
LSM decline
17 May, 2023

LSM decline

THE hefty slump of 25pc in large-scale manufacturing in March — the biggest monthly drop since the Covid-19...
Cricket politics
17 May, 2023

Cricket politics

SADLY, there has been no response so far to Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi’s warning that Pakistan would...
Deadlock
Updated 16 May, 2023

Deadlock

IT was a strange sight to behold. Islamabad’s Red Zone, one of the most sensitive and jealously guarded areas of...
Census concludes
16 May, 2023

Census concludes

WITH the seventh census wrapping up yesterday, officials have released the provisional population figures tallied...
The highest mountain
16 May, 2023

The highest mountain

THREE Pakistani mountaineers raised the national flag at the highest point in the world over the weekend, with the...