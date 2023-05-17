Minister sees judicial bias in high-profile cases

ISLAMABAD: Info­r­m­a­tion Minis­t­­er for Marri­y­­um Aurang­zeb on Tuesday said ‘judicial bias’ was evident particularly in high-profile cases as reassuring words like ‘good to see you’ could be heard in cou­rtrooms only for PTI chairman Imran Khan on whose order arson, vandalism and attacks were planned and carried out on May 9.

While addressing a news conference, she said no PTI leader, including Mr Khan, condemned the tragic events and even the instructions of the chief justice were ignored in that regard. Instead Mr Khan had the audacity to blame the intelligence agencies for what ‘his party goons’ had done on his instructions, she said.

The minister recalled that during Mr Khan-led 2014 sit-in, the PTI activists dug graves at the D-Chowk, hung dirty clothes on the boundary walls of the Supreme Court, and attacked the building of PTV. “If Imran Khan had been taken to task in the PTV attack case, such incidents would not have happened today,” she added.

Even after the Lasbela helicopter crash, PTI’s social media accounts lau­nched a campaign against the martyred officers, she said, adding that Mr Khan on IHC premises warned the authorities that if he was arrested again, there would be stronger reaction.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2023