Charsadda police searching for arsonists

CHARSADDA: After making several arrests over the recent violent protests, the police conducted raids here on Tuesday to take more PTI activists into custody for vandalising public property.

They also requested the residents to help them trace culprits for legal action.

The PTI workers and supporters went on rampage on May 9 following the arrest of the opposition party’s chief and former prime minister, Imran Khan, in a corruption case. They attacked government buildings and public property and set fire to a motorway toll plaza.

Police officials said they had arrested several people over violence but no key PTI leader was among them.

They said raids were being conducted to take other arsonists into custody.

The officials said several people had obtained pre-arrest bail from the courts.

They said they had released on social media platforms the pictures of those suspected of setting fire to the main motorway toll plaza in Charsadda.

PENSION HIKE: The All Pakistan Pensioners Association of Charsadda district on Tuesday demanded the government to double the pension paid to its former employees saying the move will ease the inflation-induced misery of pensioners. The demand was made during a meeting chaired by district president of the association Haji Abdul Islam Arif here.

Deputy general secretary of the pensioners’ association Haji Abdul Salam complained about record inflation and said the former government employees were struggling to manage expenses.

He demanded of the government to announce a 100 per cent increase in pension, saying it will be a great relief for pensioners.

Meanwhile, the residents of Bazaar tehsil on Tuesday complained that the local shopping centres were swarmed by professional beggars but authorities didn’t act against them. They told reporters that beggars pestered them during movement and shopping in markets.

Traders accused beggars of stealing goods from their shops. They demanded an effective clampdown on beggary.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2023