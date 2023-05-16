DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 16, 2023

Pakistanis have right to protest without violence: US

Anwar Iqbal Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 07:54am

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Monday that the people in Pakistan have the right to express themselves, but they should do so without participating in violence.

At an afternoon news briefing, US State Depart­ment spokesperson Ved­a­nt Patel also refused to comment on former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest last week but did say that laws of the land should be respected while making any arrests.

At Monday’s briefing, the spokesperson was asked specifically about the violence that followed the former prime minister’s arrest from a court in Islamabad.

“First and foremost, our belief is that individuals should have the freedom to express themselves, but do so without participating in any violence, violence that would put government employees and government buildings in harm’s way,” Mr Patel responded.

But when asked for comments on Mr Khan’s arrest, the spokesperson said the US did “not have a position on one political party or one candidate or other”.

“Our view is, a strong, stable, and prosperous Pakistan is crucial to US-Pakistan relations. And that for any arrests that such a candidate is (granted) basic human rights in accordance with their laws,” he added.

Mr Patel was equally careful when asked to comment on Imran Khan’s statement that journalists in Pakistan were not allowed to tell the other side of the story. “I am just not going to be prospective about the current situation. I don’t have an assessment to offer from here,” he said.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antó­nio Guterres also took note of the protests that followed Mr Khan’s arrest and called for all parties to refrain from violence.

He urged Pakistani authorities to respect due process and the rule of law in proceedings brought against the former prime minister and stressed the need to respect the right to peaceful assembly.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deadlock
Updated 16 May, 2023

Deadlock

IT was a strange sight to behold. Islamabad’s Red Zone, one of the most sensitive and jealously guarded areas of...
Census concludes
16 May, 2023

Census concludes

WITH the seventh census wrapping up yesterday, officials have released the provisional population figures tallied...
The highest mountain
16 May, 2023

The highest mountain

THREE Pakistani mountaineers raised the national flag at the highest point in the world over the weekend, with the...
Declining remittances
Updated 15 May, 2023

Declining remittances

Every dollar saved is worth the effort because the foreign exchange crunch is pulling the economy apart.
The long Nakba
15 May, 2023

The long Nakba

THIS year, Israel celebrates 75 years as a nation state. But for the Palestinian people, there is little to ...
Dacoits on the rampage
15 May, 2023

Dacoits on the rampage

A REPORT in this newspaper recently laid bare the entrenched network and criminal activities of dacoits in Sindh’s...