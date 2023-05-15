10,000 JUI-F volunteers to ensure security of Islamabad sit-in

PESHAWAR/BAJAUR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has asked its workers to move towards Islamabad in convoys from their respective areas on Monday morning to take part in the sit-in outside Supreme Court, announced by Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The workers of JUI-F will gather in their respective areas on Monday morning and will proceed towards Hakla Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway from where they will jointly move towards their destination.

JUI-F provincial spokesperson Haji Jalil Jan told Dawn that the workers from across the province would use different routes to reach Hakla Interchange.

He said that workers from southern regions would start their journey at 6am while those going from Hazara division would leave at 8am.

Workers to assemble at Hakla Interchange at 10am

He said that all the workers would gather at Hakla Interchange at 10am. The district and divisional leaders of the party will lead the conveys.

The convey from Peshawar will be led by Maulana Attaur Rehman, Maulana Attaul Haq Darwaish, Sayed Hidayatullah Shah, Mufti Fazl Ghafoor, Mufti Ubaidullah, Asif Iqbal Daudzai and others.

Around 10,000 activists of Ansarul Islam, the security wing of JUI-F, will also leave for Islamabad along with the party workers for the management of the sit-in outside Supreme Court, according to a statement issued here.

JUI-F has also issued instructions to its workers to bring necessary items, party flags and banners with them. It has also asked the workers to remain peaceful during the sit-in and keep a close check on miscreants as PTI workers in the garb of JUI-F activists might disturb their peaceful protest.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan has said his party never refused to join PDM’s sit-in outside Supreme Court of Pakistan but it has not received any invitation.

In a video message released from Bacha Khan Markaz on Sunday, he said that ANP did not receive any invitation for participation in the sit-in. “The party leadership had decided to participating in the sit-in,” he said. Hr added ANP was also planning a separate show of power.

In Bajaur, the local leaders of JUI-F and PPP announced that a large number of their party workers would attend the sit-in outside Supreme Court in Islamabad.

Both the parties made the announcements in their separate statements issued to media.

The statement of JUI-F said that the party had finalised arrangements to bring a large number of workers to Islamabad to attend the sit-in on Monday.

A meeting of the local chapter of the party was also held on Sunday with JUI-F district head Maulana Abdur Rasheed in the chair to finalise arrangements for the sit-in.

The participants of the meeting expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. The JUI-F workers will leave for Islamabad in a caravan from Khar Bazaar at about 8am.

Similarly, the PPP local chapter also finalised preparations to attend the sit-in outside Supreme Court.

According to a statement, a meeting in this regard was held with PPP district president Haji Sher Bahadar in the chair in Khar. The meeting decided to bring a large number of workers to Islamabad to participate in the sit-in. PPP workers will be leave for Islamabad from Khar at 8:30 am.

However, another Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and ANP did not share their plans for the sit-in with media.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2023