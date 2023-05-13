Punjab govt to constitute JIT to probe vandalism incidents during PTI protests

The Punjab government on Saturday decided to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the attack on Lahore’s Corps Commander’s House in Cantonment during the series of countrywide protests in the wake of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while presiding over a meeting to review the law and order situation, announced the constitution of a JIT to probe the said “upsetting incidents of vandalism and arson at the Jinnah House and military and civil installations”.

On May 9, Imran was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, leading to protests that soon turned violent, with military installations and government offices — such as those of Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan — being set ablaze in Peshawar.

On May 11, the Supreme Court deemed the PTI chief’s arrest “invalid and unlawful” and the next day, the IHC granted him bail, barring police from arresting him in any case till May 15.

Some recently leaked audio clips allegedly involving PTI leaders seemed to suggest that the party leadership was instigating its workers to attack the Corps Commander’s house.

However, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid — currently detained by the Islamabad police — had earlier said that it was a “doctored audio clip” as she had never instructed anyone to torch the house.

Today, Naqvi added that the JIT would submit a comprehensive report to the government after conducting the investigation.

The minister further ordered the speeding up of legal action against the miscreants behind the incidents and geo-fencing of all incidents of vandalism.

“All cases against the miscreants will be taken up in the anti-terrorism court,” he said.

Directing the public prosecution department to ensure immediate trial in all cases, the minister asserted, “[We] will not spare any sinner and will not arrest anyone innocent.

“Every miscreant will be taken to court with evidence,” Naqvi said. He also warned that those behind the attacks on “civil, military and private properties would not be able to escape a dreadful punishment”.

During the meeting, the minister stated the government had a “zero-tolerance policy” towards miscreants and assured the public of their and their belongings’ safety.

Asserting that the situation was getting better, Naqvi also ordered schools in the province to be reopened on May 15.

“The institutions concerned will continue the best coordination to maintain the law and order situation. The entire force is alerted to thwart the nefarious aims of the evil elements,” he vowed.

During the meeting, Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar also briefed the caretaker chief minister on the actions taken against miscreants and the present situation of the province.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Lahore capital city police officer, Counter Terrorism Department additional inspector general, secretary of law, Punjab Safe Cities Authority managing director and Lahore deputy commissioner, among others, were present during the meeting.