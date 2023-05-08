Focus on ‘security’ in COAS meetings with Chinese, Afghan FMs

ISLAMABAD: Army chief General Asim Munir on Sunday discussed regional security and border management mechanisms in separate meetings with the foreign ministers of China and Afghanistan.

The meetings with the top envoys of neighbouring countries came a day after Pakistan and China agreed to “work together with all stakeholders for a peaceful, stable, prosperous and united Afghanistan” after the fifth round of trilateral foreign ministers’ dialogue.

In his meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Gen Munir stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between the two governments to effectively tackle the “common challenges of terrorism and extremism”.

He reiterated the need for full support and commitment from Afgha­nistan’s interim government in matters of mutual interest.

Bilawal holds ‘in-depth’ discussion with Muttaqi on peace, trade

The media wing of the military said that the army chief and Chinese FM Qin Gang discussed regional security, enhancing cooperation in the field of defence, and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“[The] COAS met Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister H.E. Qin Gang at his office. Matters of mutual interest including regional security and defence cooperation came under discussion,” said the ISPR statement.

During the meeting, the army chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the China-Pakistan strategic relationship and pledged full support for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project — a vital component of the BRI.

Gen Munir, who visited China last month, appreciated Beijing’s unwavering support for Pakistan on regional and international issues.

Mr Qin underscored the importance of the “longstanding strategic relationship” with Pakistan and expressed “satisfaction over the progress made” on CPEC.

He also stressed China’s commitment to the timely completion of CPEC projects.

The foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the army’s support for provision of security to Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan.

The two also discussed the evolving security situation in the region.

Gen Munir acknowledged China’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and both sides agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defence and security domains to effectively counter regional security challenges.

‘Mechanism to improve security’

During his meeting with the Afghan foreign minister, the army chief discussed regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral mechanisms to improve the current security environment.

It may be noted that after the fall of Kabul in 2021, Pakistan has experienced a surge in cross-border attacks, mostly in tribal districts bordering Afghanistan, claimed by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Mr Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan’s support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the role that Pakistan “continues to play in facilitating peace and development” in his country.

The minister expressed his desire to “work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity”.

Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contact to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern.

‘Importance of trade’

Separately, Mr Muttaqi called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to discuss a host of issues, including peace and security and counter-terrorism. According to the Foreign Office, the meeting was held in a candid environment and an in-depth exchange on key issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, as well as trade and connectivity took place.

On peace and security, the foreign ministers stressed the need for enhanced coordination to counter-terrorism. Regarding bilateral and transit trade, the two sides stressed the importance of removing impediments to trade in order to advance the goal of enhanced regional economic integration and connectivity.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said he was “pleased” to host his Afghan counterpart and held a comprehensive discussion on all areas of mutual importance. “Pakistan is committed to enhancing bilateral relations in a spirit of cooperation, trust and respect,” he said, underscoring the importance of “frequent leadership-level exchanges to provide further stimulus” to bilateral relations.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari also hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting Afghan delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pictures shared by the foreign minister’s account showed State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was also present during the meetings.

Earlier in the day, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said it was an honour to host the foreign ministers of China and Afghanistan at the 5th China-Pak-Afghan Trilateral FMs Dialogue. “We held productive discussions on political engagement, counter-terrorism, trade, and connectivity,” he said. “I look forward to constructive engagement under a trilateral process between our three countries.”

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2023