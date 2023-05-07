Being captain of World Cup winners will be sweet: Babar

KARACHI: Batting sensation Babar Azam is currently enjoying a purple patch with the willow while his team reached the top of ODI cricket rankings the other day.

The 28-year-old skipper, who is going to play his 100th One-day International here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday when Pakistan face New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI, is now eyeing the biggest prize — the World Cup — as his next goal.

He is plain in his desire, and wants to lead Pakistan to World Cup glory.

“Being the captain of a World Cup-winning side would be sweet,” Babar said while speaking to PCB Digital.

Pakistan, after reaching the top ODI team ranking during the fourth ODI victory against New Zealand in Karachi on Friday, can hope to do well at this year’s 50-over World Cup being staged in India during October-November.

Babar reflected on his journey and eight-year international career thus far, recalling several career highlights including the first time he was called upon to the team.

“It was a different feeling altogether,” Babar said.

“There was some talk about me being selected, but when I got the call, there was a lot of excitement. I was sitting with my family and it made them happy.

“When I entered the Gaddafi Stadium as a Pakistan player, I reminisced my journey of how I used to come here as a ball picker and how I had come here before Inzamam-ul-Haq’s final Test, which was against South Africa, as a net bowler,” Babar recalled.

The Pakistan skipper also recalled how he wasn’t picked to the national academy for top performers after his first season as an under-15 regional player and the many sacrifices he made on the road to becoming an international cricketer.

Once in the national team, Babar had a good start to his career but struggled to convert starts to big knocks. He recalled the role of former head coach, and now team director, Mickey Arthur in him turning around this trend with three centuries on the trot against West Indies in 2016 in the UAE.

“I want to mention Mickey as he played an integral role in my transformation,” Babar said.

“As a cricketer, there’s a feeling that if you are not up to the mark, you might get dropped from the side, but he gave me the confidence.

“He asked me to give my best to the side and not worry about getting axed from the side and that helped me a great deal. He did not only do it with me but with every player in the side and that is why we have eight to nine players in the side currently from that lot.”

In 2019, Babar was elevated to captaincy, and his numbers took an instant spike as he enjoyed the additional responsibility. In ODIs, he averages over 75 as captain (after the fourth ODI against New Zealand) and has seven tons in 25 matches.

All three of his T20 Internationals tons also came as skipper of the side. In Tests, the difference was profound with his average going over 50 as captain.

“The first year was a little overwhelming as there were a lot of things to deal with simultaneously as a Pakistan captain,” Babar spoke of taking on captaincy.

“But, I learned how to manage that. I also learned a lot from how Saifi bhai [Sarfaraz Ahmed] managed the team. I used to see his demeanour on and off the field and used to ask him questions that helped me.

“The most crucial bit in leading a team is to provide clarity to each and every player and have honest and open communication with the players. This breeds positivity in the team environment and brings everyone together as a team.

“As a captain, you have a kind of a dual responsibility because as a non-captain, you only focus on your field and batting, but now you also have to run a team. I enjoy taking responsibility and it brings the best out of me.”

Meanwhile, fast bowler Matt Henry hopes New Zealand can avoid a series whitewash in Pakistan by producing an improved display in the fifth ODI.

New Zealand landed in Pakistan without regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is likely to miss the World Cup with a knee injury, while several frontline players are busy honouring franchise commitments in the Indian Premier League.

The team under Tom Latham managed to draw the preceding T20 series 2-2 but Pakistan have taken an unassailable 4-0 lead in the one-day series.

In the fourth ODI, skipper Babar smashed 107 to help Pakistan post a commanding 334-6. In reply, New Zealand were all out for 232 in the 44th over to succumb to a 102-run defeat.

“It’s a shame we really haven’t had the success that we wanted to … “ Henry told reporters after the loss.

“Even though it’s not nice not to have won, we’re definitely taking some positives out of this tour so far.

“We’ve still got one game to go and hopefully we can put that performance together.”

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2023