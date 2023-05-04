DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 04, 2023

Military troops deployed to India’s Manipur after ethnic clashes kill 6

AFP | Dawn.com Published May 4, 2023 Updated May 4, 2023 10:42pm
<p>In this picture taken on May 3, 2023, smoke billows from a house allegedly burned by the Meitei community tribals protesting to demand inclusion under the Scheduled Tribe category, in Churachandpur district of India’s Manipur state. — AFP</p>

In this picture taken on May 3, 2023, smoke billows from a house allegedly burned by the Meitei community tribals protesting to demand inclusion under the Scheduled Tribe category, in Churachandpur district of India’s Manipur state. — AFP

Indian authorities deployed hundreds of military personnel and cut off internet services to a northeastern region on Thursday, after the deaths of six people in violent ethnic clashes.

The troops were sent to the state of Manipur, along the border with Myanmar, after a protest march by tribal groups turned violent on Wednesday.

“Curfew has been imposed… the situation is tense but is now under control,” Awangbow Newmai, a Manipur government minister, told AFP, confirming the death toll.

Hindustan Times reported that a curfew has been imposed in Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the state governor issued “shoot-at-sight orders in extreme cases” to local authorities.

The Indian defence ministry said that security forces had evacuated at least 7,500 people from areas of the state affected by the violence.

Indian Express quoted Indian Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat as saying that columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had been brought in to control the situation last night.

“The violence was arrested by the morning. Approximately 4,000 people were given shelter in Army and Assam Rifles Company Operating Bases and state government premises at various places. Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control,” he told the news outlet.

The clashes broke out after tribal groups protested against demands by the Meitei ethnic community to be included under the government’s “Scheduled Tribe” category.

Under Indian law, members of such tribes are given reserved quotas for government jobs and college admissions as a form of affirmative action to address structural inequality and discrimination.

India
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

On the warpath
Updated 04 May, 2023

On the warpath

The country’s economic prospects are weak and social institutions are on the point of disintegration and the only way out is fresh polls.
Slight thaw
04 May, 2023

Slight thaw

THERE is room for optimism as the PDM government and the opposition PTI sit across the negotiating table, at long...
Profit margin for OMCs
04 May, 2023

Profit margin for OMCs

FROM the point of view of inflation-stricken consumers, the demand for a 100pc increase in the profit margins of the...
SCO meet-up
Updated 03 May, 2023

SCO meet-up

The SCO has great potential to bring geopolitical rivals together for the common good.
Press freedom
Updated 03 May, 2023

Press freedom

It says much about the quality of democracy in a country when media persons cannot do their job without fearing for their safety.
Stealing land
03 May, 2023

Stealing land

THE land scam in which 100 villagers have been deprived of 125 acres of their ancestral land in Malakwal tehsil of...