Military troops deployed to India’s Manipur after ethnic clashes kill 6

Indian authorities deployed hundreds of military personnel and cut off internet services to a northeastern region on Thursday, after the deaths of six people in violent ethnic clashes.

The troops were sent to the state of Manipur, along the border with Myanmar, after a protest march by tribal groups turned violent on Wednesday.

“Curfew has been imposed… the situation is tense but is now under control,” Awangbow Newmai, a Manipur government minister, told AFP, confirming the death toll.

Hindustan Times reported that a curfew has been imposed in Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the state governor issued “shoot-at-sight orders in extreme cases” to local authorities.

The Indian defence ministry said that security forces had evacuated at least 7,500 people from areas of the state affected by the violence.

Indian Express quoted Indian Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat as saying that columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had been brought in to control the situation last night.

“The violence was arrested by the morning. Approximately 4,000 people were given shelter in Army and Assam Rifles Company Operating Bases and state government premises at various places. Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control,” he told the news outlet.

The clashes broke out after tribal groups protested against demands by the Meitei ethnic community to be included under the government’s “Scheduled Tribe” category.

Under Indian law, members of such tribes are given reserved quotas for government jobs and college admissions as a form of affirmative action to address structural inequality and discrimination.