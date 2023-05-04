Declaration of Prophethood finality made mandatory for new KP lawyers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Wednesday made it mandatory for all new lawyers to submit a declaration with their intimation forms to the effect that they believe in the finality of the Prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

A meeting of KP Bar Council’s executive committee was held here that presided over by its chairman Syed Mubashir Shah. Apart from other issues, the meeting also discussed the matter of the finality of the prophethood and decided that from now onwards the new entrants in the field should be submitting a declaration in that regard.

The council has also given a specimen of the declaration. The relevant lawyer would declare that he/she solemnly swear that he/she believes in absolute and complete finality of Prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad.

The lawyer will further declare that he/she is not follower of anyone, who claims to be a prophet in any sense of words or of any description whatsoever after Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

