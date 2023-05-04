DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 04, 2023

Declaration of Prophethood finality made mandatory for new KP lawyers

Bureau Report Published May 4, 2023 Updated May 4, 2023 09:49am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Wednesday made it mandatory for all new lawyers to submit a declaration with their intimation forms to the effect that they believe in the finality of the Prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

A meeting of KP Bar Council’s executive committee was held here that presided over by its chairman Syed Mubashir Shah. Apart from other issues, the meeting also discussed the matter of the finality of the prophethood and decided that from now onwards the new entrants in the field should be submitting a declaration in that regard.

The council has also given a specimen of the declaration. The relevant lawyer would declare that he/she solemnly swear that he/she believes in absolute and complete finality of Prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad.

The lawyer will further declare that he/she is not follower of anyone, who claims to be a prophet in any sense of words or of any description whatsoever after Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

On the warpath
Updated 04 May, 2023

On the warpath

The country’s economic prospects are weak and social institutions are on the point of disintegration and the only way out is fresh polls.
Slight thaw
04 May, 2023

Slight thaw

THERE is room for optimism as the PDM government and the opposition PTI sit across the negotiating table, at long...
Profit margin for OMCs
04 May, 2023

Profit margin for OMCs

FROM the point of view of inflation-stricken consumers, the demand for a 100pc increase in the profit margins of the...
SCO meet-up
Updated 03 May, 2023

SCO meet-up

The SCO has great potential to bring geopolitical rivals together for the common good.
Press freedom
Updated 03 May, 2023

Press freedom

It says much about the quality of democracy in a country when media persons cannot do their job without fearing for their safety.
Stealing land
03 May, 2023

Stealing land

THE land scam in which 100 villagers have been deprived of 125 acres of their ancestral land in Malakwal tehsil of...