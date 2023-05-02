PM orders alert as heavy rains lash the country

QUETTA: Two people were killed as life in several districts of Khyber Pakhtun­khwa and Balochistan was disrupted after heavy rains and thunderstorms caused flooding and infrastructure damage on Monday.

In the wake of the worsening situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered federal and provincial depa­r­t­ments to use all resources to help the citizens.

At least 14 Balochistan districts were impacted as heavy rains with thunderstorms continued throughout the day, causing urban flooding and suspension of traffic.

In the Prom area of Panjgur, two teenagers were crushed under a wall of a house which collapsed following hours of incessant rainfall, according to the Panjgur deputy commissioner.

In KP, bouts of rainfall and snow disrupted life and caused flooding in Peshawar; some parts of Hazara division including Musa-da-Mussala, Koh-i-Makra and Malka-i-Barbat; and Lower Dir.

According to officials, flash floods were reported in seasonal streams and rivers in different Balochistan districts, including Chaman, Musakhail, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Harnai, Kech, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Kalat, Zhob, Lasbela and Chagai.

After the Mirani Dam near Turbat was filled to full capacity of around 244 feet, the spillways were opened to release excess water and avert a breach.

Commissioner Bashir Ahmed Bareech said authorities were at the dam monitoring the situation.

According to reports, the roofs of at least six houses collapsed in Lal Gul Goth of Lasbela district, rendering several families homeless.

“We are shifting homeless families to safe places and providing them with relief goods with the help of [Pro­vincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority] PDMA,” Lasbela deputy commissioner Murad Kasi told Dawn.

He added that arrangements were being made to provide tents, sheets, drinking water and food items to the affected families.

Mr Kasi said flash floods have damaged the Quetta- Karachi National Highway near the Vayarod-Nadi area, suspending all kinds of traffic for several hours.

After the water level subsided, the road was opened for light traffic, Mr Kasi said.

The slum areas in Nokundi town of Chagai district were also badly affected as rain water entered the houses.

According to PDMA officials, Kech, Duki, Barkhan, Awaran, Khudzar, Surab, Ziarat, Harnai and Zhob districts have been receiving continuous rains for the last 48 hours.

They said no human or property losses were reported during the recent bout of rainfall.

In Harnai and some other areas, standing crops suffered heavy damage due to rains with thunderstorms.

Though seasonal rivers and streams were carrying flash floods, the situation was under control and being monitored, PDMA officials said.

National Highway Authority (NHA) General Agha Inayatullah said all national highways in Balochistan were open for traffic.

“In Bolan, light vehicles are allowed to travel after making alternate arrangements on Pinjra bridge at Bolan River,” he said.

The Met Office has predicted more rains and thunderstorms in different districts of Balochistan over the course of the next two days.

PM orders all hands on deck

Taking notice of the situation, the PM has ordered the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial management authorities to monitor the situation.

People in low-lying areas should be shifted to safe places immediately, the PM ordered, while directing the NHA to ensure the functioning of all inter-provincial national highways.

Arrangements should be made to keep the Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Sibi highways open for traffic.

“People should be kept alert in affected areas and on the highways,” he added.

Mr Sharif also urged people to take precautionary measures in the situation of severe weather and cooperate with government institutions.

