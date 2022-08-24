DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 24, 2022

‘Humanitarian crisis’: Over 900 people killed in monsoon rains across the country since June, says minister

Dawn.com | Mohammad Hussain Khan | Sirajuddin | Ali Waqar | Ghalib Nihad Published August 24, 2022 Updated August 24, 2022 09:49pm

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Wednesday revealed that over 900 people were killed during monsoon rains across Pakistan since June this year, while 1,293 were left injured.

“Heartbreaking scenes of rain and flood devastation are emerging from all over the country,” she said in a series of tweets today. “Since June, 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women, have died in various incidents of monsoon rains and floods.”

According to the data shared by the minister, the highest number of deaths and injuries during the time period was recorded in Sindh and Balochistan.

The PPP leader said that thousands of people had been displaced due to floods, claiming that a “humanitarian crisis” had arisen across the country.

“The government is utilising all available resources to help the flood victims,” she assured, stressing that the local administrations and provinces needed more resources to deal with the catastrophe.

Rehman underscored the need to meet the shortfall in resources, emphasising attracting partners and donors at the national and international levels.

“Thousands of people trapped in floods are waiting for rescue and relief. This is not the time for division, but for unity. We have to deal with and overcome the humanitarian crisis as a nation, not separately,” she added.

Pakistan is currently in the grip of a monsoon system that has caused heavy rains and catastrophic flooding. Among the worst-hit provinces are Sindh and Balochistan where the downpour has broken a 30-year record.

Videos and photos emerging on social media show towns, villages, and cities inundated with no sign of life. Teams of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army have been deployed in flood-affected areas across the country to rescue people.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the nation to donate money for the rain-affected areas today, adding that donations could be deposited to the Prime Minister Relief Fund Account 2022.

“All commercial banks and their branches can collect donations in the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund 2022 as per State Bank of Pakistan circular,” she said, adding that overseas Pakistanis can also send donations through wire transfers, money service bureaus, money transfer operators and exchange houses.

Her announcement comes a day after the government decided to launch an international appeal seeking funds for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit people and restoration of damaged infrastructure.

The decision was taken during an urgent briefing on the flood emergency in NDMA, which was summoned to reassess the damage done by floods and to apprise the development partners and donors of the magnitude of the crisis.

Over 10m people rendered homeless in Sindh

Torrential rains have spelled disaster in the province as another devastating spell of monsoon rains continued in most districts on Aug 23. While urban centers were hit by flooding due to the slow pace of drainage of rainfall runoff, the rural areas witnessed massive losses to standing crops and lands.

A man carries his family on a charpoy in the middle of chest-high floods. — DawnNewsTV
A man carries his family on a charpoy in the middle of chest-high floods. — DawnNewsTV

Barring the Karachi division, the Sindh government has declared all 23 districts as calamity hits. The Sindh government’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported 239 deaths and injuries to 836 people in the province so far.

Railway operations have been hit as well. Trains leaving from Karachi railway station are reaching their destination after a delay of seven to eight hours, according to Shakeel Ahmed Memon, chief controller of railways.

Earlier, at a press conference, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that over 10 million people had been rendered homeless, and over 1.5 million mud houses have been completely destroyed.

“I have never seen a greater catastrophe in my life,” he said, vowing the Sindh government was using all of its funds but had run out of essentials such as tents and food.

Havoc in Balochistan

In Balochistan, monsoon rains continued to lash most districts in such as Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, and Musakhel, according to the PDMA.

Heavy floods flood away houses and crops in Balochistan. — DawnNewsTV
Heavy floods flood away houses and crops in Balochistan. — DawnNewsTV

It said that a car, with five people on board, was washed away during the floods today near Sui. Three persons were rescued while a search operation was remaining for others.

In Khuzdar, a child died after a wall collapsed, while another woman lost her life in a similar incident in Naseerabad.

The traffic between Pakistan-Afghanistan at Chaman and Pakistan-Iran at Taftan also witnessed disruption due to the heavy downpour that damaged highways connecting the country with its neighbors. According to official sources, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Sohbatpur, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Bolan, and Lasbela districts were facing heavy floods.

Punjab announces relief package for flood-hit areas

Rains have also ensued massive destruction in several areas of Punjab, particularly districts located in the southern parts of the province.

In a meeting of the Provincial Disaster Management today, the government of Punjab decided to give Rs1 million to people who had lost their loved ones during the rains. Meanwhile, Rs300,000 would be distributed to those severely injured.

The ministerial committee also reviewed the housing damage relief package and vowed to distribute cheques of Rs400,000 to people whose houses had been completely damaged during the monsoon downpour.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had declared the flood-affected areas as disaster-struck.

Five children drown in Upper Dir flash floods

Earlier in the day, five students were washed away by a flash flood in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PDMA confirmed.

The incident occurred in the Barawel area of the district bordering Afghanistan, in the jurisdiction of the Shahi Kot police station.

“The heavy rains caused a flash flood in the nullah that hit the students who were on their way back home,” Deputy Commissioner Akmal Khan Khattak said, adding that police and rescue teams have retrieved three bodies from the drain and moved them to the hospital.

He said that the ages of the children ranged from seven to 11 years.

A cloudburst in Swat's Mingora caused massive destruction. — Photo by Sirajuddin
A cloudburst in Swat’s Mingora caused massive destruction. — Photo by Sirajuddin

Separately, a child drowned in Swat later in the day after a cloud burst was reported in the area. In Mingora, rainwater entered several houses after heavy rain lashed the city.

Several students were stuck in schools and colleges after roads were inundated with waist-high waters. They were later rescued by PDMA officials.

Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 24, 2022 09:29pm
Stop massive corruption and abuse of govt funds, invest in people.
Reply Recommend 0
Kabir
Aug 24, 2022 09:33pm
Tell Sherri Rehman to bring all those looted wealth by Zardari and deposited into Swiss and Dubai banks to help people of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 24, 2022 09:37pm
Sherry Rehman, let us start with PPP and PML-N multi-billionaire looters to see how much they are going to scarify their looted wealth instead of approaching others.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 24, 2022 09:40pm
you did nothing about it since June. now you want to fill your pocket with Aid money. shameless.
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 24, 2022 09:41pm
Stop blackmailing the world for aid.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 24, 2022 09:42pm
Great devastation in deed. We will utilize private channels & NGOs to help the needy. We wont trust this govt with a penny of our hard earned money.
Reply Recommend 0
Hunzai
Aug 24, 2022 09:43pm
PM khan took care of 2.5 Years Pandemic Coronavirus alone and safe his country Economy and his poor people. But these Failed 13 Parties couldn’t safe the poor people for one season of monsoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 24, 2022 09:47pm
So what exactly have you and the Army been doing about this?
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Aug 24, 2022 09:47pm
900 people died because of your failed imported, ruthless government.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Aug 24, 2022 09:52pm
Global warming and its effects must be taken more seriously on long term basis.
Reply Recommend 0
SMI
Aug 24, 2022 09:58pm
Where is our NA Speaker heard he is on foreign trip ! Please share his visit expenditure with the Nation
Reply Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Aug 24, 2022 10:06pm
So, what are doing about it? The suffering of ordinary man keeps multiplying 10 fold.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Khan
Aug 24, 2022 10:10pm
We hear these news throughout our life. Being a resourceful country we have no infrastructure to harness the floods and routine water flow. Every year we cry for donations when there is any natural disaster.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Aug 24, 2022 10:15pm
Iron brother is ready to help. Along with brotherly Ertugrul country Turkiye. India meanwhile helping Sri Lanka with billions.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 24, 2022 10:21pm
Caution to donors. I hope the funds will not be looted like in the previous catastrophe during the Musharraf regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 24, 2022 10:27pm
She should give this report to PPP and zardari who is responsible for a majority of these deaths. Shame on them for destroying sindh for 75 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Aug 24, 2022 10:27pm
National catastrophe, MNA should donate 50 crore and MPA 25 in the noble cause. They should waste money on election campaign.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Aug 24, 2022 10:29pm
Any update what measures your ministry took to prevent these deaths and injuries? Nothing, I thought so.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAIN MUSTAFA
Aug 24, 2022 10:30pm
And what else is our minister doing besides announcing miserable news
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Aug 24, 2022 10:30pm
Is the so called world's next superpower and your higher than mountain and deeper than ocean friend China, sending aid? Probably not, because utility but not humanitarianism is their mindset.
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Aug 24, 2022 10:32pm
Worst hit is Sindh because corruption, inefficiency and nepotism. PP never believed in permanent solution but ad-hoc fixes to the issues. In Sindh people have stopped to be self-reliant but always expect help from the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Abdul Shaikh
Aug 24, 2022 10:35pm
And what your governance done about it. You aa are busy clearing g your cases
Reply Recommend 0
Ajo
Aug 24, 2022 10:35pm
No minister or rich man died, however big chunk of relief fund will go to them
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Aug 24, 2022 10:38pm
Where's the Ummah
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Aug 24, 2022 10:41pm
So easy and convenient to talk and comment sitting in some nice cosy safe place.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 24, 2022 10:44pm
@Waheed Rehman, US Patriot, they don't believe in aid, they believe in economic development.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 24, 2022 10:45pm
What PDM is doing to help our citizens?
Reply Recommend 0

