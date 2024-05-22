Today's Paper | May 22, 2024

Fraser-McGurk added as reserve to Australia’s T20 World Cup squad

Agencies Published May 22, 2024 Updated May 22, 2024 07:05am

MELBOURNE: Explo­sive batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk has been added to Australia’s T20 World Cup squad as one of two reserve players after his dominant performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Fraser-McGurk smashed 330 runs in nine appearances for the Delhi Capitals, sparking a media campaign to have him included in the squad for next month’s showpiece in the United States and Caribbean.

Selectors shrugged off the pressure to name a 15-man squad without him three weeks ago but on Tuesday said the 22-year-old Melbou­rne man would accompany the squad along with fellow batsman Matt Short.

The versatile Short, who can also bowl off-spin, was a standout in Australia’s recent Big Bash League.

Both were close to being included in the initial squad, but missed out due to the strength of Australia’s top order, led by David Warner, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.

“Matt and Jake made compelling cases for initial selection with their respective performances for Australia last summer and, in Jake’s case, more recently in the IPL,” said chief selector George Bailey.

“As the tournament proceeds, the short turnaround between fixtures makes it challenging to get players in at short notice in the event of injury. Matt provides the squad with an all-round skill set option, while Jake provides further batting cover.”

The 15-man squad captained by all-rounder Marsh remains unchanged.

Australia, who won the World Test Championship and one-day World Cup last year, will bid for their second T20 World Cup title and to become the first nation to hold all three of cricket’s global trophies.

The Twenty20 World Cup will be played in the United States and West Indies from June 2.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa; Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2024

