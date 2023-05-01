DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 01, 2023

Bulk breakfast orders lead police to fake India call centre

AFP Published May 1, 2023 Updated May 1, 2023 04:48pm
<p>Police lead away the workers of a call centre in Mumbai, India on Monday. — Photo courtesy Hindustan Times</p>

Police lead away the workers of a call centre in Mumbai, India on Monday. — Photo courtesy Hindustan Times

Fake call centres that dupe people around the world are commonly found in India, but Mumbai police said on Monday that they managed to bust one because of what the workers were having for breakfast.

The centre, located in a house along Rajodi Beach outside India’s financial capital, housed dozens of employees who were not allowed to leave the building to prevent them from interacting with outsiders.

But police got a tip-off that someone was repeatedly ordering dozens of breakfasts from a nearby eatery — and at 4am.

“The beach resort is full of tourists on weekends and almost deserted on other days. So the 50 to 60 tea and breakfast orders so early every morning for many days raised our suspicion and we started secretly monitoring the place,” police officer Suhas Bavche told AFP.

Police finally raided the house, which had a floor with 60 workstations, on the night of April 11 and arrested the owner and 47 employees.

They have been charged with impersonation, cheating and fraud under India’s Information Technology Act. Authorities had also commenced a forensic examination of the computers.

The investigation so far has revealed that young employees were trained to receive calls from unsuspecting bank customers from Australia, Bavche said.

They allegedly extracted sensitive personal details and security information — including one-time passwords — from them and passed the information on to managers over email, the officer said.

“This could be the tip of the iceberg. We are investigating international connections for the racket,” he said, adding that “such fake call centres operating from one place for a couple of months at a time are regularly busted across the country”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IHK Hindu militias
Updated 01 May, 2023

IHK Hindu militias

Instead of using the brute force of its military machine to suppress the Kashmiri struggle, India needs to give diplomacy a chance.
Not returning?
01 May, 2023

Not returning?

IT could well be that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s trip to London for the coronation of King Charles III may...
Coming heatwave
01 May, 2023

Coming heatwave

TEMPERATURES across the country are expected to rise from May 18 — as high as 46°C in some Sindh districts —...
Politics of vengeance
Updated 30 Apr, 2023

Politics of vengeance

Governments may come and go, but a destructive politics of vengeance continues to poison the atmosphere.
Drug pricing
30 Apr, 2023

Drug pricing

MORE than a simple regulatory matter, drug pricing in Pakistan has become a political issue. Hence, we have seen...
Saving lives
30 Apr, 2023

Saving lives

WORLD Immunisation Week, which ends today, is a poignant annual reminder of how much remains to be done to protect...