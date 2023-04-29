COAS says army determined to ‘solidify’ bond with people, defeat enemy’s attempt to ‘drive a wedge’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday said he was determined to not only defeat the enemies’ attempt to “drive a wedge” between the people and the armed forces but also “preserve and further solidify” their bond through “selfless performance” of constitutional duties.

Addressing the passing out parade of the Pakistan Military Academy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kakul, the army chief said, “Remember, people are central to the unity of the state and our future as well as progress depends on internal cohesion, democracy and constitutionalism.

“Our enemies are hell-bent upon driving a wedge between our people and armed forces for their ulterior motives. We will ensure that this bond is preserved and further solidified through selfless performance of the duties entrusted to us within the confines of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

He said the Pakistani armed forces were determined to take all necessary measures to counter internal and external threats, recognising that the enemies may try to create division and mistrust between the people and the military.

He expressed concern at the increasing use of information warfare from within and across Pakistan’s borders.

He said that while the country has defeated organised terrorism as an existential threat, the scourge still posed a significant threat to the society. He stated that there was no room for the spoilers of Pakistan’s great enterprise and vowed to foil any attempts aimed at causing instability or terrorism.

‘Army will never shy away from sacrifices’

The COAS emphasised that the country and its armed forces aimed to mitigate current and future challenges. He warned the country’s enemies — both within and beyond — that the armed forces of Pakistan would never shy away from sacrifices to stabilise, secure, and safeguard the future of the next generations.

The COAS noted that the army adhered to the founding fathers’ vision of making no distinctions based on caste, colour, greed, gender, or geography. He emphasised that Pakistan’s ideology was rooted in the principles of Islam and the golden values of unity, faith, and discipline.

He asserted that the armed forces “stand resolute to mitigate the challenges of today and tomorrow”.

‘Pakistan believes in harmonious coexistence with all’

Gen Munir stated that Pakistan firmly believed in harmonious coexistence with all the nations — particularly its neighbors. He welcomed recent regional engagement and peace initiatives and expressed hope that they would bring about a positive impact on the state of peace.

The army chief stressed the importance of safeguarding Pakistan’s territorial integrity. “To protect our sovereignty, we are all aware of the means to do it.

“I assure the people of Pakistan that we are always ready and will never hesitate in rendering any and every sacrifice necessary for the defence of our sacred mother land,” he added.

The army chief asserted that Pakistan’s stability was inextricably linked to the stability, security, and peace of Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan’s ongoing support for peace talks is a testament to its commitment to a peaceful, economically integrated, and prosperous region.

He emphasised that no other country had been as hospitable to its neighbours as Pakistan, noting that the country had hosted approximately 5 million refugees over four decades.

Gen Munir said the Pakistani nation had made significant sacrifices in terms of blood, toil, and treasure, and was earnestly seeking enduring stability in Afghanistan.