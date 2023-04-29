Three killed in rain-related mishaps in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least three people were killed and several injured as heavy rains battered various parts of Balochistan during the last 36 hours.

A new spell of heavy rains, with thunderstorms and lightning, which on Wednesday continued with small intervals till Friday.

Seven districts including Lasbela, Kech, Panjgur, Washuk, Khuzdar, Mastung and Sohrab were badly affected, said Balochistan PDMA head Naseer Ahmad Nasar.

In Khuzdar, two children died and two people were injured as a result of a lightning strike. In another accident, one person died when his car crashed off a slippery road in Ketch.

Heavy rains also caused urban flooding in Turbat and surrounding areas, disrupting normal life and damaging mud houses.

The Meteorological Department has warned of more rains within the next 48 hours.

