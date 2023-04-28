Balochistan hospitals directed to set up isolation wards to deal with mpox

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo directed the health department on Thursday to set up isolation wards in all government hospitals to treat patients infected with the viral disease mpox.

Isolation wards with five to 10 beds should be established at Quetta’s Bolan Medical Complex, Civil Hospital, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Institute of Cardiology, Fatima Jinnah Hospital and Kuhclak’s Mufti Mehmood Hospital, the chief minister ordered.

He also directed the authorities to provide necessary medical equipment, hygiene kits and personal protective equipment to cope with the possible threat of mpox (formerly called monkeypox).

As per Mr Bizenjo’s directives, the health department has issued an alert to all government hospitals for setting up isolation wards.

A letter written to the heads of the hospitals by the Balochistan director general of health stated that all measures should be taken in view of possible cases.

“The instructions of the health department should be implemented on a priority basis,” the letter said.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2023