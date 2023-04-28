DAWN.COM Logo

Compensation package for Swat blast victims

APP | Bureau Report Published April 28, 2023 Updated April 28, 2023 06:37am

PESHAWAR: The federal government has announced special financial package for the family members of the police personnel who lost their lives in an explosion inside the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) facility in Kabal, Swat.

A statement issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police read that the federal government, in a communique on Thursday, announced the financial assistance with Rs2 million for those who lost their lives where Rs0.5 million for those who sustained injuries.

On Monday last, 18 persons, including police officials and civilians, lost their lives in a powerful explosion inside the Kabal police station.

The blast, according to officials at Saidu Teaching Hospital in Mingora, also left behind 57 people — including three civilians — wounded with a few in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Qaumi Watan Party chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao demanded a judicial inquiry into the deadly explosions at the Counter Terrorism Departments police station in Kabal, Swat.

In a statement issued here, Aftab Sherpao said that the killing of CTD policemen was a great tragedy and demanded a judicial inquiry to identify the exact nature of the explosion.

He said residents of Swat had rendered great sacrifices for the protection of the motherland and their sacrifices would not go waste.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2023

