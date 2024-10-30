12 killed in three accidents across Balochistan

QUETTA: Twelve people were killed and 19 others injured in three accidents in Sibi, Noshki and Washuk districts of Balochistan, on Tuesday.

The worst tragedy took place in Washuk’s Nag area when a Zambyad vehicle carrying Iranian petrol collided head-on with another vehicle. Both vehicles caught fire, leaving the people inside with no chance to escape. Five of them burned to death.

“All the five people present inside the two vehicles burned to death,” the assistant commissioner of Washuk said. “The bodies were beyond recognition.”

In another accident, five passengers were killed and 13 others injured when a Jacobabad-bound van collided with a truck on the Quetta-Sibi highway near Mithri area of Sibi district. Two of the injured were in serious condition.

Levies officials put down the accident to overspeeding by both the vehicles. Levies and FC personnel shifted the bodies and the injured to the Sibi District Hospital.

In the third accident, two people were killed and six others injured in Daak area of Noshki district when a vehicle carrying a wedding party overturned. A woman was among the dead.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2024