6 Balochistan policemen martyred in Jacobabad during hostage rescue operation

Abdullah Zehri | Azhar Gul Sarki Published April 26, 2023 Updated April 26, 2023 03:55pm
Bodies of martyred policemen are brought to a hospital in Jacobabad after 5 policemen were martyred in a dacoit attack on April 26.

Bodies of martyred policemen are brought to a hospital in Jacobabad after 5 policemen were martyred in a dacoit attack on April 26. — Screebgrab from video provided by Azhar Gul

Police vans are gathered outside a hospital in Jacobabad after 5 policemen were martyred in a dacoit attack on April 26.

Police vans are gathered outside a hospital in Jacobabad after 5 policemen were martyred in a dacoit attack on April 26. — Screebgrab from video provided by Azhar Gul

Six policemen were martyred on Wednesday in an attack by dacoits near the area of Jageer in Sindh’s Jacobabad district while on their way to rescue a hostage, police officials said.

Jacobabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Sumair Noor Channa confirmed the development to Dawn.com, adding that the slain police officials were from the Usta Muhammad police station located in Balochistan’s Jaffarabad.

SSP Channa said that the martyred officials included Usta Muhammad station’s sub-inspector Tayyab Umrani and constables Nisar Ahmed and Abdul Wahab. One police official was injured as well.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his grief, saying that the “police inspector and three constables embraced martyrdom while performing their duties”.

He commended the martyred for “facing the enemy with bravery”, and prayed for their families to have patience.

Bizenjo further said he hoped that the Sindh government would soon bring to justice those responsible for the incident.

Earlier this month, a station house officer was martyred while five others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured after dacoits attacked a large police contingent in Sindh’s Kandhkot district to free hostages.

The Sindh and Punjab police have launched a grand joint operation against gangs of dacoits entrenched in the riverine areas of upper Sindh and southern Punjab. The Pakistan Army, Rangers and other security personnel are also aiding the police forces.

