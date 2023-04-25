Guidelines issued to all airports after Pakistan reports first mpox case

The Ministry of National Health Science has issued guidelines regarding mpox — a rare viral zoonotic disease — to all airports in Pakistan following the detection of a case at the Islamabad airport, the ministry’s spokesperson Sajid Shah said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson confirmed that it was the first case of mpox — previously called monkeypox — detected in the country.

Shah told Dawn.com that the National Institute of Health (NIH), after confirming the case, had established two teams that were conducting contact tracing at Islamabad International Airport, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and other places where the patient could have possibly been a source of the disease’s transmission.

He added that airports across the country had been directed to provide information about passengers exhibiting mpox symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Border and Health Services of Pakistan had been keeping an eye on every person entering the country, he said, assuring that “all necessary steps have been taken to ensure the safety and health of Pakistanis”.

Mpox cases have been on the rise across the world since last year, with 87,113 confirmed cases reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) between January 1, 2022 and April 24, 2023.

High alert issued to Sindh hospitals

In light of the detection of the mpox case, the Sindh health services director general issued a high alert to multiple hospitals in the province, directing them to take proactive measures for dealing with mpox cases.

The alert was issued to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the National Institute of Child Health, Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital and Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital in Karachi, Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad, Peoples Medical University Hospital in Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghulam Muhammad Mehar Medical College in Sukkur, Chandka Medical College Hospital in Larkana, Civil Hospital and the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences in Khairpur, the Syed Abdullah Ahah Institute of Medical Sciences in Sehwan and the Jacobbabad Institute of Medical Sciences.

The alert, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said: “In light of the emergent threat of monkeypox, it is imperative that hospitals take proactive steps for the management of suspected or confirmed cases.

“This includes the establishment of an isolation ward to provide safe and effective care for patients.

“Therefore, hospital administrations are required to establish designated separate areas with separate five to ten rooms for the isolation of monkeypox cases with appropriate infection control measures, including negative pressure, hand hygiene facilities, and personal protective equipment within 24 hours.

“Further, you are advised to nominate the focal person and share the contact details to this office.”

The notification said the matter should be treated as a “top priority”.

In another notification issued to multiple hospitals, the provincial health services director general said: “It is imperative to be vigilant for the detection of any suspected cases and ensure preparedness to launch response activities for curtailing the transmission of monkeypox disease in Sindh.”

He instructed the hospitals to immediately share information with relevant authorities “if anyone presents with acute illness with fever >38.3⁰C (101⁰F), intense headache, lymphadenopathy, back pain, myalgia and intense asthenia followed one to three days later by a progressively developing rash often beginning on the face (most dense) and then spreading elsewhere on the body, including the soles of feet and palms of hands and along with travel history of epidemic countries where monkey cases are reported”.

What is mpox?

WHO describes mpox as zoonosis — “a disease that is transmitted from animals to humans, with cases often found close to tropical rainforests where there are animals that carry the virus”.

The WHO says that the disease can also spread from humans to humans.

“It can be transmitted through contact with bodily fluids, lesions on the skin or on internal mucosal surfaces, such as in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects.”

According to a health advisory issued by the WHO last year, “People who closely interact with someone who is infectious are at greater risk for infection; this includes household members, sexual partners, commercial sex workers and health workers.”

The disease was first identified in monkeys kept for research in Denmark in 1958 and hence, was named monkeypox. But last year, the WHO announced that the disease would be renamed to mpox to avoid stigmatisation stemming from the disease’s then-name.

The disease was first discovered in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the spread among humans since then mainly limited to certain West and Central African nations.

But in May 2022, cases of the disease, which causes fever, muscular aches, and large boil-like skin lesions, began spreading rapidly around the world.

The WHO triggered its highest level of alarm on July 24, 2022, classifying it as a public health emergency of international concern, alongside Covid-19.

Symptoms and treatment

According to Dr Javaid Usman, a microbiologist, mpox is “usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks”.

“There is no specific anti-viral treatment for it nor any approved vaccine as of now,” he told Dawn.com.

However, he added that the disease was not usually fatal but could be so in rare cases when a person developed complications like pneumonia or an infection of the brain called encephalitis.

Dr Usman said a mpox “patient has to be kept in isolation and the health care provider should wear gloves and mask to avoid the chances of infection” But, he again stressed, the disease was not usually fatal and people should not panic following its detection.